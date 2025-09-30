Yuccie Bikes: The young Hamburg-based company, with a wealth of industry experience, is introducing the Junico Flow and Junico Active, two lightweight urban e-bikes that are perfect for fast, stress-free travel in the city.

Driving through the city in an SUV? Automotive megalomania is driving many city dwellers crazy. Who needs all-wheel drive and almost three tons of metal when cruising at a leisurely pace through traffic-calmed zones? Exactly – nobody. And what about 85 Newton meters and 700 watts of peak power, 800 watt-hours, plenty of suspension travel, and a weight of almost 30 kilograms? These are the key specifications of a modern e-trekking bike, and here, too, one might ask whether less technology and less power might not be a better option.







Yuccie Bikes: Young brand for cycling city dwellers

One person who has asked himself this question is Stefan Berkes. A veteran of the bicycle industry, he founded the Bergamont brand in the 1990s, which he left ten years ago to pursue other projects. Now he's back with a fresh e-bike brand aimed at people in big cities like Berkes's hometown of Hamburg who want practical and stylish mobility – with everything that goes with it, but without unnecessary baggage.

Yuccie stands for "Young Urban Creatives," the new brand's target audience, or at least a segment of it. Even those who prefer "classic" out of habit and simple, unpretentious e-bikes will find something to suit them in the two models, the Junico Flow and Junico Active. This is primarily due to their characteristic "urban" look, which includes the lack of a suspension fork, as well as their clean lines and understated, yet contemporary paintwork. The two bikes are also quite slim, which in turn points to decisions regarding the drive technology: Stefan Berkes opted for a rear motor from Bafang, powered by a 360 watt-hour battery—a rather small storage capacity compared to Bosch and the like.







With both its motor and battery, the Junico certainly falls within the range of what other lightweight e-city bikes offer – and what has proven itself. The Bafang rear motor is quite lively despite its relatively modest torque of 40 or 45 Nm, respectively. It runs so smoothly that you'll occasionally leave the assisted speed range of 25 km/h without really noticing. This also means that the power consumption isn't too high, making the small battery work well.

Compact, removable battery

The fact that the battery is removable is what sets Yuccie bikes apart from many other providers in this segment. Often, the battery is permanently installed and cannot be removed for charging. The bike then always has to be parked at a power outlet, which is, of course, somewhat inconvenient. This is where the young Hamburg-based brand has a clear advantage.







In some respects, the Bafang motor system seems pared down – there's no large display on the handlebars, but instead a compact display of key data, smoothly embedded in the top tube. On the other hand, there's a versatile app that's easy to use and offers, among other things, modern safety features: The bike can be tracked, there's a motion alarm, and the motor system can be deactivated remotely.

The Yuccie Flow has another special feature: This model's Bafang H700 motor features an integrated two-speed gearbox that operates automatically, with the shifting point based on speed, power, and cadence. This is certainly quite convenient, even though the system has its limitations: The Yuccie Junico Flow isn't particularly well-suited for steep climbs, as the generally low cadences here meet moderate drive torque. The low-maintenance bike with its toothed belt drive is therefore ideal for flat terrain, making it particularly well-suited for cities like Cologne, Münster, or Hamburg.







Models with two-speed automatic or chain drive

The Yuccie Junico Active, on the other hand, is also quite capable of conquering mountains—be it in Stuttgart, Aachen, or elsewhere. Its Bafang H305 offers slightly more torque at 45 Nm, and this model also features a wide-ranging nine-speed cassette, served by a solid Tektro shifter. With an 11-46 tooth cassette and 42 tooth chainring, you can maintain a high cadence even uphill, achieving impressive motor performance.

Apart from the drivetrain variant, the Flow and Active are largely identical. Both models are available with trapeze and diamond frames, with the former available in two and the latter in three frame sizes. In addition, there are several positive features that distinguish the young brand: First of all, the frames impress with cleanly sanded welds and fully internally routed cables and lines – something you don't see very often in this price and model category. All cables run into the frame under the handlebar stem; above it sits the very bright Litemove spotlight with 70 lux. The front wheel is attached via a thru-axle, and the Tektro disc brakes impress with good modulation and powerful bite.







High-quality attachments

The Yuccie features 50 mm wide, smooth-rolling Continental tires with classic brown sidewalls. It also features a pleasantly curved handlebar and aluminum fenders, with the front fender being extended for optimal splash protection. The rear carrier is from specialist manufacturer Atran Velo, whose AVS system allows for the clip-on of special accessories. A carrier can also be attached to the head tube. With an upright seating position and responsive steering, the Yuccie's are a very pleasant ride through the city – a successful balance of comfort and sportiness that will appeal to more than just young urbanites.







With all their features, the Yuccie Junico Flow and Active are well positioned to face the competition in the urban e-bike sector. Their weight of around 20 kg is also competitive, and they offer quite attractive prices that beat some competitors by a good amount. 1.000 The Flow costs €2.399, and the Active €2.499. For that, you get pretty much the opposite of an electric SUV from the young brand, with plenty of power, suspension travel, and weight – but everything you need for everyday urban use.

yuccie-bikes.com