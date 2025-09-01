Product news: Shimano completes the brand-new XTR platform with the XTR PD-M9220 pedal for enduro and trail riding. According to the manufacturer, the pedal focuses on durability and improved control. The PD-M9220 is intended to be the first choice for all riders who demand the highest performance from their equipment when pushing themselves to the limit on the trail.

To complete the brand-new XTR platform, Shimano introduces the XTR PD-M9220 Enduro and Trail pedal, designed for the most demanding trails and the most aggressive riders. According to Shimano, this particularly robust pedal features a wide contact area to improve pedaling efficiency and ensure no power is lost when climbing. On descents, the wider, raised pedal platform, combined with four adjustable pins, provides greater stability, security, and control—especially when clipped in. A robust outer cage protects the pedal's SPD mechanism from rock strikes and other trail impacts, while an improved seal design ensures that the enduro-ready pedals remain play-free and run smoothly and evenly for many seasons. The pedal will be available from November 2025 at an RRP of €244,95.







Shimano XTR PD-M9220 SPD Trail Pedal in detail

Bilateral SPD

Wide contact surface

Raised pedal platform

Four adjustable pins

Robust outdoor cage

Improved seal design

Website:: www.shimano.com