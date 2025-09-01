Test Shimano GE900HS: Just in time for the start of autumn, Shimano introduces a gravity-specific shoe that impresses with a stiff sole, high wearing comfort and good grip – and is pleasantly affordable.

Anyone who wants to make it to the podium in enduro or downhill racing has high demands on materials and equipment. And the connection between man and machine must also be perfect, which is what Shimano has now introduced with the GE900HS. "HS" stands for "Hot Seat" – the hot seat where those who hold the fastest time in a given race sit until someone else is even faster.

Shimano GE900HS: Gravity shoe with stiff sole

This pro-level MTB shoe has everything you need for personal bests. This includes a stiff, yet extremely grippy sole, with Shimano claiming a 25% improvement in EVA hardness in the midsole. This translates to a very stiff sole, which has been confirmed in practical tests: Power transmission is optimal, which naturally also relieves pressure on the feet – there's no pressure at specific points, ensuring maximum comfort. However, it should be noted that the Shimano GE900HS has a very narrow cut – it should be purchased or ordered one size larger.







Neoprene collar and solid toe box

The discreetly integrated neoprene collar contributes to comfort. It reaches just above the ankle and prevents kicked-up soil particles from penetrating the shoe. It also keeps water out to a certain extent, but of course, puddles shouldn't be too deep.

The high toe box provides plenty of room and freedom of movement within the shoe and is also designed so firmly that it offers optimal protection if you encounter a rock or a gnarled root. This also makes the Shimano shoe extremely practical.







Non-slip sole with large contact surface

Anyone who associates MTB shoes with a heavily treaded sole and screw-in studs will naturally have to rethink their approach to downhill and enduro. The GE900HS is designed for platform pedals like the Shimano XTR Enduro, or flat pedals with pins, and therefore features a large contact surface with an integrated groove for SPD cleats. The latter are widely adjustable. Walking sections are comfortable thanks to the grippy rubber coating, and the deeper grooves in the toe and heel areas provide sufficient grip when pushing the bike – even on steep terrain.







A hook-and-loop strap and a BOA Li2 dial ensure a secure fit. This is a sensible combination that avoids potential pressure points and is easy to use. The system is also appropriate for the price of the shoes: Shimano is asking €219,95 for the GE900HS, available in black and white, which isn't particularly expensive considering how high the downhill model ranks in the product hierarchy. Incidentally, there's a women's-specific sister model, the GE900W, which, in addition to the attractive blue color, features several design features.

bike.shimano.com