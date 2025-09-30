Shimano Deore XT Di2: With wireless electronic shifting, the Japanese manufacturer is launching its most popular MTB component group into the next model year. In addition to the new rear derailleur, the revised groupset also features an optimized braking system, updated cranks, and new wheelsets.

Just two weeks after introducing the new XTR Di2, Shimano has followed suit: The decades-proven Deore XT group is now available in an electronic and, above all, wireless version. This allows the Japanese brand to catch up with its rival SRAM in the mid-price segment, having already equipped its top MTB component group and the GRX gravel group with the new 1×12 shifting system.







Shimano Deore XT Di2: wireless rear derailleur with integrated battery

The highlight of the groupset is, of course, the new twelve-speed rear derailleur, which represents a major advance in functionality and installation. With the XT Di2, you no longer have to worry about cable routing, and the wireless shifter makes the cockpit much cleaner. Operation is also significantly easier, as no hand force is required to counteract the spring tension of the rear derailleur. A quick press of one of the two buttons on the shift unit is enough to initiate a gear change—in riding situations that require full concentration or strength, you don't have to focus on shifting gears as well. Last but not least, the wireless shifting is just one component of an entire electronic ecosystem that encompasses numerous functions.

The heart of the new groupset is the Deore XT M8250 rear derailleur, whose compact, rounded shape and reduced frontal area promise great durability on the trail. The risk of getting caught on rocks or similar objects is lower than with conventional derailleurs. In the event of a hard impact, the actuator motor is instantly decoupled from the derailleur parallelogram, preventing damage.







The battery is integrated into the rear derailleur; its compartment is closed by a cover equipped with a locking lever, preventing both the cover and the battery from getting lost. The Deore XT M8250 is adjusted as usual with the standard adjustment screws for the lateral pivot range and the distance between the upper derailleur pulley and the cassette—there's no need to get used to a new system.

With short cage already found on gravel bikes

An interesting aspect is that the rear derailleur is available in two versions: with a long cage for the 10-51 cassette and with a medium cage for the 9-45 tooth range. This distinguishes the XT rear derailleur from the GRX model, which is only available with a long cage. The first gravel bikes have already been equipped with the XT rear derailleur and the narrower cassette. The crankset of the new Shimano XT, which is visually inspired by the top-of-the-line XTR model, can be equipped with chainrings from 28 to 36 teeth. The latter, combined with the 9-tooth front sprocket, results in a very long overdrive gear by MTB standards.







To ensure the chain stays securely on the small sprocket, the rear derailleur features a new double-spring design, ensuring the perfect wrap angle and chain tension. Due to the lower price of the XT rear derailleur, the shift arm is made of aluminum instead of carbon – technically not a disadvantage at all, and a minimal one in terms of weight.







For use on e-MTBs, Shimano offers the RD-M8260 variant, which is powered by the bike's drive battery. This model, available only with a long cage, is also available in an 11-speed version and supports Auto Shift and Free Shift.

“Ergo Flow” for better ergonomics when braking

Shimano has also redesigned the Deore XT's braking system, including a new brake lever with "Ergo Flow" technology. The pivot point is positioned to create "a more natural finger movement when braking." "Servo Wave" ensures the brake pads quickly contact the disc. Last but not least, the XT uses a new mineral oil designed to improve braking performance. Depending on the bike's intended use, you can choose between a more powerful four-piston caliper (Enduro/Trail) and a lighter two-piston system (XC).







Shimano is also offering wheelsets and even hubs for the new XT group. The former (called WH-M8200) are available in 27,5 and 29-inch sizes, feature a traditional 28-spoke design, and feature wide rims with a 30 mm internal width. The freehub features a very finely spaced microspline design with a pressure angle of just 3,5°. Improved seals are designed to optimize durability while reducing rolling resistance.

All components are already available in stores, and the first complete bikes are also available. Initial test rides revealed the new Shimano Deore XT Di2 with its extremely fast and smooth gear changes; a detailed practical test will appear soon on Velomotion.de.







The gears and brakes were tested on one of our long-term test bikes in conjunction with the Bosch CX drive and Bosch ABS Pro.

One can be curious!

bike.shimano.com