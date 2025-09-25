Product news: After two years of development, RockShox presents the Rudy XL, a suspension fork for uncompromising gravel riding. With its adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, a distinctive crown, and redesigned Charger Race Day 2 damper, the gravel fork aims to make a clear statement for less fatigue, more precision, and a smoother, more confident ride from start to finish.
The RockShox Rudy XL was built for riders who see gravel as a challenge, not a compromise. With adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, tire clearance for 2,25-inch tires, and a stiff chassis, it is designed to offer increased performance, control, and comfort, allowing any drop-bar mission to be ridden with confidence and security. The retail Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1) features revised Charger Race Day 2 damping and is available in both a black and an Electric Red signature color scheme. The lockout function of the Charger Race Day 2 damping ensures that the fork offers maximum efficiency not only on rough gravel tracks, but also on asphalt. The optional Rudy XL fender can be mounted using the 2-bolt mount. The price of the Rudy XL Ultimate Gravel suspension fork is €1.010,00; the fender costs an additional €25,00.
RockShox Rudy XL Gravel Suspension Fork: Features
|Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1)
|Rudy XL (FS-RDYX-BSE-A1)
|Damping
|Charger Race Day 2
|Cartridge – Rebound only
|Feder
|Only Air
|Only Air
|Impeller size
|700c
|700c
|travel
|50 mm, 60 mm
|50 mm, 60 mm
|Offset
|45 mm (700c)
|45 mm (700c)
|Price
|EUR 1.010,00
|Not available in retail stores
Web agency: www.sram.com/de/rockshox