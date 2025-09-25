Product news

More performance, control and comfort when gravel riding: RockShox Rudy XL Gravel suspension fork

Product news: After two years of development, RockShox presents the Rudy XL, a suspension fork for uncompromising gravel riding. With its adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, a distinctive crown, and redesigned Charger Race Day 2 damper, the gravel fork aims to make a clear statement for less fatigue, more precision, and a smoother, more confident ride from start to finish.

The RockShox Rudy XL was built for riders who see gravel as a challenge, not a compromise. With adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, tire clearance for 2,25-inch tires, and a stiff chassis, it is designed to offer increased performance, control, and comfort, allowing any drop-bar mission to be ridden with confidence and security. The retail Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1) features revised Charger Race Day 2 damping and is available in both a black and an Electric Red signature color scheme. The lockout function of the Charger Race Day 2 damping ensures that the fork offers maximum efficiency not only on rough gravel tracks, but also on asphalt. The optional Rudy XL fender can be mounted using the 2-bolt mount. The price of the Rudy XL Ultimate Gravel suspension fork is €1.010,00; the fender costs an additional €25,00.

RockShox Rudy XL Gravel suspension fork

RockShox Rudy XL Gravel Suspension Fork: Features

  Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1) Rudy XL (FS-RDYX-BSE-A1)
Damping Charger Race Day 2 Cartridge – Rebound only
Feder Only Air Only Air
Impeller size 700c 700c
travel 50 mm, 60 mm 50 mm, 60 mm
Offset 45 mm (700c) 45 mm (700c)
Price EUR 1.010,00 Not available in retail stores

More than Andrew Waldera

Andreas Waldera has been working as an online editor and test driver for many years. With his roots anchored in BMX and downhill, biking can't be rough enough for him. Born in the Lower Rhine region, he moved to the beautiful Eifel region to pursue his passion for cycling.