Product news: After two years of development, RockShox presents the Rudy XL, a suspension fork for uncompromising gravel riding. With its adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, a distinctive crown, and redesigned Charger Race Day 2 damper, the gravel fork aims to make a clear statement for less fatigue, more precision, and a smoother, more confident ride from start to finish.

The RockShox Rudy XL was built for riders who see gravel as a challenge, not a compromise. With adjustable travel of up to 60 mm, tire clearance for 2,25-inch tires, and a stiff chassis, it is designed to offer increased performance, control, and comfort, allowing any drop-bar mission to be ridden with confidence and security. The retail Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1) features revised Charger Race Day 2 damping and is available in both a black and an Electric Red signature color scheme. The lockout function of the Charger Race Day 2 damping ensures that the fork offers maximum efficiency not only on rough gravel tracks, but also on asphalt. The optional Rudy XL fender can be mounted using the 2-bolt mount. The price of the Rudy XL Ultimate Gravel suspension fork is €1.010,00; the fender costs an additional €25,00.







RockShox Rudy XL Gravel Suspension Fork: Features

Rudy XL Ultimate (FS-RDYX-ULT-A1) Rudy XL (FS-RDYX-BSE-A1) Damping Charger Race Day 2 Cartridge – Rebound only Feder Only Air Only Air Impeller size 700c 700c travel 50 mm, 60 mm 50 mm, 60 mm Offset 45 mm (700c) 45 mm (700c) Price EUR 1.010,00 Not available in retail stores

Web agency: www.sram.com/de/rockshox