Product news: The Ritchey Switch System allows for easy routing of internally routed cables, wires, and hydraulic lines from the handlebars into the bicycle frame. Designed for frames with 44 mm or 1.5" head tubes and tapered 1 1/8" to 1.5" forks, the Switch System offers a clean, high-performance aesthetic without compromising functionality. The system is based on three key elements: the Switch stem, Switch spacer, and Switch headset.

The heart of the system is the Switch stem, which is available in three versions: WCS, Comp, and RL1. Both the WCS and Comp Switch stems feature Ritchey's innovative C220 handlebar clamp design, which is now even wider for improved stiffness. The WCS Switch stem invisibly routes up to three cables within the stem body and through the cable guide. The cables integrate seamlessly with the Switch spacers and Switch headset, creating a sleek design. The underside of the Comp and RL1 Switch stems features a unique, enclosed channel that allows up to four cables to be routed through a dedicated cable guide. All three Switch stems have an 84° angle and are available in lengths from 60 to 120 mm.







The interlocking Switch headset spacers are crucial to the clean look and functionality of the Switch system. They mimic the underside of the stem and guide the cables into the headset. They also allow for easy installation and removal without having to disconnect any cables. The final element of the system, the Switch headset, is designed to route the cables from the handlebar through the stem and spacers into the frame without compromising the performance of the headset bearing. The secret to the cable routing lies in the one-piece construction of the top cap and compression ring. This is designed to ensure both smooth steering and longevity.

Ritchey Switch System: Prices of individual components

WCS Switch stem: 109,90 €

Comp Switch stem: 79,90 €

RL1 Switch Stem: 39,90 €

WCS Switch Upper Headset: €39,90

WCS Switch External Cup EC headset: 71,90 €

Switch spacer: €12,30

Web agency: www.ritcheylogic.com







Photos (c) Ritchey