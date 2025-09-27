Cycling: Magdeleine Vallieres achieved a true sensation. The Canadian won the Women's World Championship road race in Kigali, celebrating by far the greatest success of her career. Previously, she had only won one race.

Vallieres crowns herself world champion

The World Championships are the perfect place to make history and celebrate sensations. That is exactly what the Canadian Magdeleine Vallieres The 24-year-old has only won one race in her career – and will now wear the world champion jersey. In a thrilling World Championship race, she beat the New Zealander after 164,6 kilometers in Kigali. Niamh Fisher-Black and the Spaniard Mavi Garcia.The favored Dutch team performed somewhat surprisingly weakly. Their very passive performance in the final ultimately left them without a chance and they were unable to compete for the medals.







Paula Ostiz wins the junior women's competition

The German starters performed very well in the women’s road race. Franziska Koch, Liane Lippert and Antonia Niedermaier were in the first group for a long time. The last-named German, in particular, was in a very promising position at times. Only seven kilometers from the finish, she dropped out of the five-person leading group. The Junior Women's World Champion was crowned in the early afternoon. After 74 kilometers, the Spaniard was able to Paula Ostiz before the Italian Chantal Pegolo and the Swiss Anja Grossmann push through.

Oh Canada! A huge shock in the Women's Elite Road Race as Magdeleine Vallieres takes the rainbow jersey in what is only her second pro win pic.twitter.com/64G3GqJgtY



