Cycling: Marlen Reusser has crowned herself time trial world champion for the first time at the Cycling World Championships in Kigali. The Swiss rider won the race against the clock with ease, earning her first rainbow jersey.

Reusser dominates the time trial

Swiss rider Marlen Reusser dominated the time trial at the 32nd edition of the Cycling World Championships. On the 31,2-kilometer course in Kigali, she was a whopping 52 seconds faster than the Dutch rider. Anna van der Breggen. Dern compatriot Demi Vollering completed the podium with a gap of 1:05 minutes. He also performed strongly Antonia Niedermaier. The German finished sixth, 1:29 minutes behind. Defending champion Grace Brown of Australia retired at the end of last year.







Marlen Reusser wins Women's Elite ITT in 43.9 min, finishing 51s ahead of Anna van der Breggen.#Kigali2025 #UCIWorlds ♀️ pic.twitter.com/tYECCaX9iW — Rwanda Hills News (@RwandaHillsNews) September 21, 2025