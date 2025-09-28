Cycling: Tadej Pogacar is and remains the road world champion. The Slovenian also won convincingly in Rwanda with a solo effort of over 100 kilometers. This means we'll see arguably the best professional cyclist of all time in the rainbow jersey again in 2026.

Pogacar demonstrates his dominance

The next Pogacar show: Tadej pogacar has successfully defended his World Championship title in the road race. The Slovenian won the 267,5-kilometer race in Kigali with ease. With an early attack, he secured the lead well before the finish. Despite intensive pursuit, there was no doubt in the final two to three hours of the race that Pogacar would retain his rainbow jersey. Behind the Slovenian, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel and the Irishman Ben Healy Silver or bronze.







Only del Toro could follow – for a short time

As a Tadej pogacar When he launched his attack 104 kilometers from the finish, the preliminary decision had been made. Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso Only two of his UAE teammates could follow. However, the Spaniard Ayuso fell back a few minutes later. The Mexican del Toro, on the other hand, stayed with Pogacar for many kilometers and even led. But at some point, he too had to admit that he couldn't keep up with the reigning world champion from Slovenia over such a long distance. Behind him, the pursuers tried to organize themselves. Especially the Belgians around Remco Evenepoel tried hard. But Pogacar was not going to lose his lead of about a minute.

The moment Isaac had to let Tadej go You made us DREAM today, and that's the most important thing



pic.twitter.com/dsgO40OZLZ — Fan Club Isaac del Toro (@ToritoFanClub) September 28, 2025







