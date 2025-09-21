Cycling: Remco Evenepoel successfully defended his World Time Trial title. The Belgian was in a class of his own in Kigali. Silver and bronze went to Jay Vine of Australia and Ilan van Wilder of Belgium, respectively.

Evenepoel dominates again

What a performance. What dominance. Remco Evenepoel won the World Championship time trial in Kigali, successfully defending his title from last year. On the 40,6-kilometer course, the Belgian was in a class of his own and didn't give his opponents a chance. He beat the Australian Jay Vine and his Belgian compatriot Ilan van Wilder by 1:15 minutes and 2:36 minutes respectively to second and third place. Tadej pogacar should even miss out on a medal. The Slovenian reigning Tour winner is in fourth place, 2:38 minutes behind. The best Swiss is Stefan Kung in tenth place, best German Miguel Heideman in rank 17.







Humiliation for Tour winner Pogacar

That Tadej pogacar Hardly anyone doubts that he is perhaps the best professional cyclist of all time, or at least the strongest of our time. Today, however, the Tour dominator was dominated himself. Although he missed a medal by just one second, and fourth place in a World Championship time trial is certainly no disgrace, he will not forget today so easily. Having started with the goal of becoming World Champion, he ultimately had to admit defeat. Particularly tough: On the cobblestone section, he was Remco Evenepoel even overtook him. The Belgian started 2:30 minutes behind Pogacar. The four-time Tour winner has probably never suffered such a defeat before. It seems as if Pogacar was unable to recapture his top form from July in September. So, it's questionable what we can expect from him in the road race.

Remco Evenepoel catches and OVERTAKES Tadej Pogacar in the time trial He started two and a half minutes behind... pic.twitter.com/OqiCWJlAwv



— Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) September 21, 2025