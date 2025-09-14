Cycling: The final day should have been a triumphant ride for the winners of the 2025 Vuelta a España – but it turned into a farce. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators once again blocked the roads, forcing the race to be abandoned.

Protesters stop the peloton

One could say that the 2025 Vuelta a España has come to a significant end today. Over the past three weeks, several stages have been shortened because pro-Palestinian protesters threatened the safety of the riders. Today, another demonstration culminated in the race being abandoned entirely. The numerous cycling fans in front of their televisions and along the route only saw a few kilometers of cycling before everything came to a standstill. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the streets of Madrid. The organizers were forced to abandon the race and not continue it. As a result, winners were crowned on only 19 of the 21 stages.







Vingegaard wins the Vuelta a Espana

After today's final stage, the 80th edition of the Vuelta a España is history. In addition to overall winner jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) from Denmark are on the podium of the Portuguese Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) and the Briton thomas pidcock (Q36.5). This is the first time since the 2005 Giro d'Italia that a rider from a second division team has finished in the top three of a Grand Tour, after Jose Rujano. Jay Hindley (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The Australian missed the podium by just 30 seconds. And his teammate Giulio Pellizzari (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) will not be entirely happy. The Italian lost the white jersey of the best young pro to the American on the last climb. Matthew Riccitello (Israel – Premier Tech).

UAE – XRG wins seven stages and the team classification

Nothing to fear on the last day Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) and Jay Vine (UAE – XRG). While the Dane was already the winner of the points classification, the Australian was also the winner of the mountains classification. The most successful team at the 2025 Vuelta a España was undoubtedly Team UAE – XRG. In addition to winning the team classification, they can celebrate seven stage wins despite the absence of their superstar Tadej Pogacar.

Live view from Madrid, protesters destroying the barriers and the Vuelta is stopped. #LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/1MnNKaZ3pO



— Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) September 14, 2025

