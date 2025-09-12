Cycling: Jasper Philipsen prevailed in Guijuelo. The Belgian won the 19th stage of the Vuelta a España in a tough sprint ahead of Mads Pederen of Denmark.

Philipsen wins convincingly in Guijuelo

After 161,9 kilometers from Rueda to Guijuelo, a sprinter finally prevailed. In the challenging finale, Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) from Belgium ahead of the Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) and Orluis Aular (Movistar) secured his third stage victory at this year's Vuelta a España. Despite the final three kilometers being uphill, no rider dared to attack. The Belgian team Alpecin-Deceuninck held the peloton together and set up captain Philipsen's sprint perfectly.







Tomorrow: Showdown for the red jersey

The overall leader is jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Dane was able to extend his lead over Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) from Portugal, however, managed to extend his lead by four seconds, as he was alert during the intermediate sprint in Salamanca and crossed the line in second place. Tomorrow, the 80th Vuelta a España will see a major showdown for the red jersey. The penultimate stage of the three-week tour will take the pros over 164,8 kilometers from Robledo de Chavela over the Puerto de Navacerrada mountain pass to Bola del Mundo. Vingegaard and Almeida are separated by 44 seconds.

Jasper Philipsen took part in the Vuelta Victory on the 19th, with a sprint that was impeccable Rivivi l'arrivo #ciclismo #cycling #LaVuelta25 #Philipsen pic.twitter.com/znPbdQANhi



- Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) September 12, 2025