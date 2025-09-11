Cycling: Filippo Ganna won the time trial on stage 18 of the Vuelta a España. The Italian narrowly beat Jay Vine, who thus missed out on his third stage win. In the overall standings, Joao Almeida managed to close the gap on Jonas Vingegaard.

Ganna beats Vine by one second

win for Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers). The Italian won the time trial in Valladolid by one and eight seconds ahead of Jay Vine (UAE – XRG) and Joao almeida (UAE – XRG). Due to renewed pro-Palestinian protests against Team Israel – Premier Tech, the course was shortened from its original 27,2 kilometers to 12,2 kilometers. In the overall ranking, jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) took the lead. But today's third-place finisher, Almeida, has closed in on him. The Dane and the Portuguese are now separated by only 40 seconds.





