Cycling: Egan Bernal wins the 16th stage of the Vuelta a España. The Colombian won from a breakaway group with just eight kilometers to go. Once again, pro-Palestinian protests have forced the stage to be shortened.

Bernal wins eight kilometers from the finish

Once again, pro-Palestinian protests have led to the shortening of a Vuelta a España stage. Stage 16 was originally supposed to be 167,9 kilometers long and run from Poio to the Castro de Herville viewing platform in Mos, but the pros didn't make it that far. Another demonstration forced the finish line to be moved forward – this time by eight kilometers, bringing it to the foot of the final climb. The stage was therefore not what it should have been. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won as a breakaway ahead of Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) from Spain and Brieuc Rolland (Groupama – FDJ) from France. The times for the overall ranking were also recorded here.







The protests are particularly damaging to sport

This year's Vuelta a España threatens to degenerate into a farce: Due to repeated protests and the resulting stage cuts, the race is losing not only its sporting grit, but also its appeal and prestige. Instead of epic duels and heroic mountain finishes, what remains in the minds of the riders are chaotic events and discussions. This diminishes the race's sporting significance. Fans are disappointed, athletes are annoyed, and sponsors are likely anything but happy with this situation. Nevertheless, the race continues tomorrow. Let's hope the pros are allowed to ride to the summit of Alto de El Morredero.

What a crazy finish of the stage 8 km to go, because of protests… Egan Bernal has won, but there will be mixed emotions for sure. Couldn't properly celebrate, there would be no podium… he deserved more. #LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/TFn5lA9UdV



— Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) September 9, 2025