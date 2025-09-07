Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #15: Mads Pedersen finally takes his victory

Cycling: Mads Pedersen has won the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España. The Dane prevailed in the sprint from a small breakaway group, finally celebrating his stage victory.

Pedersen wins ahead of Aular

Day victory for Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek). Before the second rest day, the Dane won the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España. On the 167,8-kilometer stage from A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, a breakaway group of almost 50 riders broke away from the main field. With a lead of well over ten minutes, it was clear early on that the breakaway riders would fight it out for the stage victory. After several attacks, various groups formed. Nine riders would ultimately sprint for the stage win.

Vingegaard stays in the red jersey

Behind the day's winner Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) landed Orluis Aular (Movistar) from Venezuela and Marco Frigo from Italy (Israel – Premier Tech) in second and third place. Tomorrow’s rest day will be jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) in the red jersey. However, the Vuelta a España is decided due to a tough third week and the narrow lead over the Portuguese Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) not yet.

