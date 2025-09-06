Cycling: Marc Soler has secured another stage win for Team UAE – XRG at the Vuelta a España. The Spaniard won the 14th stage as a solo rider.

Soler takes UAE – XRG’s seventh day victory

Even though they are not leading the overall standings, the riders of Team UAE – XRG are dominating the Vuelta a España almost as they please. Juan Ayuso and Jay Vine have already won two stages each, they were the fastest in the team time trial and also Joao almeida yesterday cheered, today was Marc Soler The Spaniard won the 14th stage of the Tour of Spain as a soloist. After 135,9 kilometers from Avilés to La Farrapona (Lagos de Somiedo), he was the strongest man in the once large breakaway group. In the battle for the red jersey, there were no significant time differences, so jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) is still the overall leader. Since he even lost in the sprint for second place Joao almeida passed him, he was able to extend his narrow lead somewhat.







#ciclismo Back to Spain SOLER GANA EN LA ETAPA 14 Marc Soler has an enormous Victoria in the Farrapona with a subida en solitario



Soler supo sufrir para llevarse la etapa y sumar sumar su 4 año consecutivo con etapa en #LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/cH19kTFfjw — La Antorchita (@la_antorchita) September 6, 2025