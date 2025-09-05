Cycling: Joao Almeida won the 13th stage of the Vuelta a España. The Portuguese rider shook off all his rivals on the final climb – except for Jonas Vingegaard. At the foot of the final climb, protesters again caused the race to be suspended.

Almeida keeps the Vuelta a Espana exciting

With an impressive performance has become Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) won the 202,7-kilometer stage from Cabezón de la Sal to Angliru. The Portuguese rode half of the final climb from the front and shook off one opponent after another. Only jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) was able to follow. But the Dane seemed unable to gain any momentum either, so he didn't dare attack. On the downhill finish, Almeida was unstoppable – thus securing his team's sixth stage victory in this year's Vuelta a España. The battle for the red jersey remains exciting.







New protests against Israel – Premier Tech

A large escape group around Mads pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious) and the German Michael Hessman (Movistar) had a good chance of winning the stage. However, by the time they reached the foot of Angliru, their lead was down to just over two minutes. There, they were temporarily halted due to renewed pro-Palestinian protests against Team Israel – Premier Tech. After the police cleared the road, the riders continued on. However, the breakaway group was unable to challenge for the stage win – the group of favorites was simply too strong. Bob jungels (Ineos) was the last escapee to be caught about five kilometers from the finish.

#LaVuelta25 / The video of the pro-Palestine that blocks the route of the échappés… pic.twitter.com/EjbYC6m7Ie — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) September 5, 2025



