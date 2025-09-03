Cycling: The eleventh stage of the Vuelta a España has no winner. Due to demonstrations against Team Israel – Premier Tech, the section around Bilbao even had to be shortened.

Protests against Team Israel – Premier Tech

Even a large police presence couldn't prevent it. In Bilbao, pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupted the eleventh stage of the Vuelta a España so much that the section had to be shortened. No stage winner was declared. Before the race, spectators were treated to a thrilling race, which included, among others: Marc Soler (UAE – XRG) tried his luck as a breakaway rider. On the final hill, thomas pidcock (Q36.5) on the offensive. Only jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) was able to follow. The duo managed to establish a small lead. According to current information, the time for the overall ranking was taken three kilometers from the finish – but without a daily winner being declared.







Will the Israel – Premier Tech team withdraw?

In recent days, we have increasingly seen Palestinian flags on the roadside. During the team time trial a few days ago, the demonstrators disrupted the Israel-Premier Tech team. This led to rumors that the team currently in tenth place overall Matthew Riccitello could potentially leave the Vuelta due to safety concerns. After today's incident, the team's withdrawal has become even more likely.