Cycling: Jay Vine won the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España, further extending his lead in the mountains classification. Jonas Vingegaard is the new man in the red jersey.

Vine wins in El Ferial Larra Belagua

With his third stage win at this year’s Vuelta a Espana, Jay Vine (UAE – XRG) once again proved that he is one of the strongest climbers. The Australian once again took a commanding win from a breakaway, further extending his lead in the mountains classification. After 175,3 kilometers from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua, the favorites should also be battling it out behind him. Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) tried several times. jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) remained confident and didn't lose any time. As a result, he received the red jersey at the finish. The previous leader Torstein Træen (Bahrain – Victorious) lost contact with the group of favorites seven kilometers from the finish and thus also any chance of defending his red jersey.







Juan Ayuso leaves UAE – XRG

Over 20 breakaway riders have gone on the offensive today. Even before the final climb, Alec Segaert (Lotto) as a soloist. Once on the climb, Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) and later Jay Vine (UAE – XRG). After the first rest day, Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) from the Netherlands. The Spaniard Raúl García Pierna (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) had to abandon the stage. The headlines dominated the rest day Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG). The Spaniard will leave his team early after the season – despite his current contract. Over the past two years, he has repeatedly attracted attention for his unprofessional behavior, failing to help his teammates and refusing to submit to them.