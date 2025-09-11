Pirelli P Zero Race TLR test: The second-generation tire in the Italian manufacturer's road bike range may have a bit more rolling resistance than the top model. But this tire also scores points with smooth rolling characteristics and extremely good grip – and you'll have to work hard to push the puncture protection to its limits.

Anyone looking for a road bike tire today generally has three options. Most suppliers offer, on one end of the spectrum, a low-rolling-resistance and sometimes weight-optimized competition tire, which requires compromises in puncture protection and durability. On the other end, there are sturdy training tires, designed for high mileage and maximum protection against defects. These are (as you might expect) rather heavy and roll accordingly; sometimes, wet grip also suffers from a hard, abrasion-resistant rubber compound.

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR: All-rounder with smooth running and good puncture protection

The most interesting category is the third: tires that offer good all-round performance—that is, tires that seek to resolve the "conflict" of grip, rolling resistance, puncture protection, and mileage through a harmonious interplay of all four factors. Tire grip is the least of the problems, and with modern tubeless tires, a puncture is no longer a major concern—a good sealant can even repair larger punctures.







Instead, the primary goal is to ensure a long service life with a reasonable rolling resistance. Pure racing tires are sometimes only half as thick as all-rounders, measured at the tread; by omitting a puncture protection strip and using less rubber, rolling resistance can be significantly reduced. However, such a tire will also wear out faster and need to be replaced. Furthermore, the risk of defects, which sealant is powerless to prevent, increases.

With the P Zero Race TLR, Italian manufacturer Pirelli offers an all-round racing tire that closely resembles its flagship P Zero Race TLR RS. Visually, the two Italian-made tires are almost indistinguishable, and the differences in performance are also minimal: Pirelli uses its SpeedCore casing on both models, with two fabric layers on the sides and three under the tread; there's also an airtight layer on the inside. The rubber compound is also identical: "SmartEVO"2“ is what Pirelli calls the compound that cyclists owe to the company’s motorsport expertise.







What differentiates the two tires and makes the RS a few watts faster than the all-rounder is its additional puncture protection layer. This is supposed to make the tire significantly more puncture-resistant, which is also confirmed by the test results of the independent tire test website Bicyclerollingresistance.com The RS is already quite stable compared to similarly designed tires. The question is whether the added puncture protection results in a noticeable disadvantage in rolling resistance.

First of all, the more stable Pirelli is twelve euros cheaper (79,90 versus 91,90 euros), and not necessarily heavier: At 30 mm wide, the P Zero Race TLR weighs around 340 grams (our three test samples weighed 334, 341, and 344 grams); a 28-inch RS is barely lighter at 298 grams. Overall, both models are rather heavy compared to similarly wide models from the competition.







The installation process is a mixed bag: The Pirelli tire can only be installed on a current Mavic rim with the help of tire levers; however, the tire seals immediately, and a regular floor pump is sufficient for inflation. On the hookless rim of the Zipp 303s, the P Zero Race TLR can be pushed over the rim flange with your thumbs, but further inflating is only possible with a compressor. Pirelli offers its own sealants, with different compounds for road and gravel bikes. The P Zero Sealant emits the typical pungent ammonia smell and is made with latex and granular particles. This compound is designed to ensure rapid sealing in the event of defects, thus minimizing air loss—more on its function later.







On a rim with a 23 mm inner width, the Pirelli is approximately 1,5 mm wider than the specified 30 mm, making it quite bulky. This only poses a problem if you want the tire to be narrower than the rim to achieve optimal aerodynamics—in this case, the 28 mm would probably be the better choice. In terms of handling, however, there are no disadvantages; quite the opposite: The slightly wider tire should actually offer even lower rolling resistance, thus offsetting any potential aerodynamic disadvantage.

Wide tire with smooth rolling behavior

In any case, the number two in Pirelli's road bike range leaves a very good impression: At a pressure of around 4,5 bar, the tire feels smooth and fast, while offering a high level of comfort. If you let some air out, the balance between rolling behavior and comfort naturally shifts somewhat, but the Pirelli remains stable. This makes it tempting to plunge into winding descents, where the "SmartEVO"2" compound interlocks with the asphalt in a confidence-inspiring way. However, very few riders will actually push the tire's grip to its limits, especially not in wet conditions. When new, a certain amount of noise indicates that more lean angle isn't possible, but soon you'll be angling the racing machine with absolute carelessness. In addition to comfort, a slightly lower tire pressure also benefits grip.







The yellow sealant works!

A direct comparison of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR and Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS on Bicyclerollingresistance.com reveals a rolling resistance increase of a good 25%, or 2,5 to 3,5 watts, depending on the tire pressure. This is doubled for the front and rear tires, of course, meaning an extra 7 watts needed to benefit from better puncture protection. How effective this is under normal riding conditions is difficult to assess; however, if you overdo it, you'll also ruin the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR. Changing from asphalt to rough gravel at a brisk pace tore a 5 mm-long "wound" in the front tire, causing yellow puncture sealant to spray freely. But it didn't last long; the sealant had sealed the cut, albeit after such a significant loss of air that it had to be re-inflated. It was enough for the 40 km to get home, but the latex plug only held up to just under 2,5 bar.

It's a shame about the beautiful tire, but one thing can be considered proven: Under normal driving conditions, the Pirelli should largely protect you from punctures. The yellow sealant should also reliably seal minor punctures. In any case, the damaged area on the test tire is located just next to the puncture protection strip; other all-around racing tires are likely powerless against this type of puncture.







Conclusion: a highly recommended tire

The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR is definitely highly recommended. According to Bicyclerollingresistance.com, its puncture protection is superior to many similarly designed tires, and given its impressive performance on the road, you'd gladly trade that good feeling of security for a few watts of rolling friction. Even the high price of just under €80 is put into perspective when you consider the "street prices," which are sometimes just a little over €50. However, you should make sure you get the latest version of the tire—identifiable by the clearly embossed "Made in Italy" label.

