Paul Voß remains German Gravel Champion

Cycling / Gravel: On the challenging course of the German Gravel Championships in Taura (Saxony), Paul Voß, former road pro and current title holder, once again proved he's the man for the off-road. After 150 kilometers and approximately 1.500 meters of elevation gain, Voß prevailed in the final sprint of a three-man lead group, securing another year in the coveted championship jersey.

Behind Voß, Tim Wollenberg finished second. Frederik Rassmann of the ROSE Racing Circle secured third place. His teammate Johannes Nepomuk Roth won the sprint for fourth place just behind. This made it a particularly successful day for ROSE Bikes: three of the top four places in the men's category went to riders on the ROSE Backroad FF.

"I'm super happy. This year's victory means a lot to me because defending a title is always a special challenge. It was very emotional, and I'm looking forward to another year wearing this special jersey," said Voß after the race.





