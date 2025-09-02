Giveaway: The Nutcase Little Nutty is a children's helmet for everyday use, designed for young riders from approximately three years of age. It combines child-friendly designs with features focused on safety, comfort, and ease of use. The helmet is available in two sizes, covering typical head circumferences from kindergarten to elementary school age. We're giving away 15 helmets for increased safety in everyday life, just in time for the start of school.

With a Nutcase Little Nutty children's helmet, their first cycling adventures are even more fun! The great designs make children's hearts race, while the protection and numerous features ensure parents restful nights. The stepless dial adjustment system ensures a perfect fit. The breathable inner padding is available in three different thicknesses, allowing for additional adjustment. To help your little one keep a cool head during fast rides, even in summer temperatures, eleven ventilation slots are integrated into the ABS outer shell and EPS inner shell. Internal air channels ensure the airflow is distributed.







The manufacturer offers the Little Nutty in Toddler/XXS (48–52 cm) and Youth/XS (52–56 cm). To select the right size, we recommend measuring your head circumference just above your eyebrows. Fine adjustment is achieved via a circumferential retention system with a dial, ensuring the helmet fits snugly without pinching.

The outer shell is made of injection-molded ABS for maximum durability in everyday use. Underneath lies an EPS inner shell with specifically designed deformation zones ("crumple zones") to absorb energy in the event of an impact. MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) is integrated as standard, designed to reduce rotational forces on the brain in certain crash scenarios.







For easy, pinch-free closure, Nutcase uses a Fidlock magnetic closure that's easy to operate even for children. The GROW Flex Fit System with dial allows for quick adjustment to different head shapes; a heat-sealed, three-piece pad set supports fine-tuning and ensures a comfortable fit.

Eleven contoured vents with internal channels promote air circulation under the helmet. For improved visibility in traffic, 360-degree reflective details are integrated into the logos and retention system. A removable visor provides additional protection from sun and light rain.







The Nutcase Little Nutty is positioned as a suitable children's helmet for everyday use, featuring a robust hardshell construction, standard MIPS, a Fidlock magnetic closure, a comfortable dial adjustment, good ventilation, and reflective details all around. With two clearly defined sizes and a wide range of designs, it covers the most important needs of young racers and families. The Little Nutty is designated by the manufacturer as a bicycle helmet and—depending on the model—is also certified for multisport/skateboarding.

Win one of 15 Nutcase Little Nutty children's bike helmets!

All you have to do is answer the following question correctly.





