Giveaway: The Nutcase Little Nutty is a children's helmet for everyday use, designed for young riders from approximately three years of age. It combines child-friendly designs with features focused on safety, comfort, and ease of use. The helmet is available in two sizes, covering typical head circumferences from kindergarten to elementary school age. We're giving away 15 helmets for increased safety in everyday life, just in time for the start of school.
With a Nutcase Little Nutty children's helmet, their first cycling adventures are even more fun! The great designs make children's hearts race, while the protection and numerous features ensure parents restful nights. The stepless dial adjustment system ensures a perfect fit. The breathable inner padding is available in three different thicknesses, allowing for additional adjustment. To help your little one keep a cool head during fast rides, even in summer temperatures, eleven ventilation slots are integrated into the ABS outer shell and EPS inner shell. Internal air channels ensure the airflow is distributed.
The manufacturer offers the Little Nutty in Toddler/XXS (48–52 cm) and Youth/XS (52–56 cm). To select the right size, we recommend measuring your head circumference just above your eyebrows. Fine adjustment is achieved via a circumferential retention system with a dial, ensuring the helmet fits snugly without pinching.
The outer shell is made of injection-molded ABS for maximum durability in everyday use. Underneath lies an EPS inner shell with specifically designed deformation zones ("crumple zones") to absorb energy in the event of an impact. MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) is integrated as standard, designed to reduce rotational forces on the brain in certain crash scenarios.
For easy, pinch-free closure, Nutcase uses a Fidlock magnetic closure that's easy to operate even for children. The GROW Flex Fit System with dial allows for quick adjustment to different head shapes; a heat-sealed, three-piece pad set supports fine-tuning and ensures a comfortable fit.
Eleven contoured vents with internal channels promote air circulation under the helmet. For improved visibility in traffic, 360-degree reflective details are integrated into the logos and retention system. A removable visor provides additional protection from sun and light rain.
The Nutcase Little Nutty is positioned as a suitable children's helmet for everyday use, featuring a robust hardshell construction, standard MIPS, a Fidlock magnetic closure, a comfortable dial adjustment, good ventilation, and reflective details all around. With two clearly defined sizes and a wide range of designs, it covers the most important needs of young racers and families. The Little Nutty is designated by the manufacturer as a bicycle helmet and—depending on the model—is also certified for multisport/skateboarding.
Win one of 15 Nutcase Little Nutty children's bike helmets!
All you have to do is answer the following question correctly.
Legal Nutcase Raffle:
Your email address will only be stored until the end of the raffle and then deleted – unless you sign up for the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except Nutcase). You can revoke your consent to the newsletter at any time. Nutcase may use your address exclusively for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be shared with third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified by email and must respond within ten days stating whether they accept the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Members of the editorial team and their families are not eligible to participate. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties on the product themselves.
Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles
If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br
Deadline for entries: September 12