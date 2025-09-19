New RS Control System from Orbea

Product news: Spanish manufacturer Orbea has further optimized the RS system for easier e-bike control. The unique selling point of the new RS Control System is its operation via a specially developed, wired CAN bus communication system, which is said to be extremely reliable and powerful. Select Rise models will be equipped with the new system.

Orbea has further improved the RS system, and with it human-machine interaction. The new RS Control System is a compact unit that allows you to control the e-bike, retrieve riding information, and operate the smart dropper post – powered entirely by the bike's main battery. This innovation is designed to give riders more control than ever before and ensure seamless handling of the bike. The unique selling point of the new system is its operation via a specially developed, wired CAN bus communication system. This creates a fully connected ecosystem that simplifies bike control and increases its functionality.







Orbea introduced the RS 2020 at the launch of the Rise, which featured proprietary firmware for the Shimano EP8 motor, providing a more natural pedaling feel. Since then, Orbea has continuously developed its own electronics, opening the door to not only build components like the RS Control System but also fully integrate them into its own ecosystem. This is a breakthrough and a significant milestone in the further development of the RS system. The new RS Control System comprises two components: the RS HMI interface and the completely redesigned MC10 RS smart dropper post.

RS Control System from Orbea: smart features for new functions

The ergonomic RS HMI handlebar remote controls the motor, dropper post, and display. In addition to the standard functions, Orbea also offers smart features for innovative new functions. The RS HMI motor control features larger buttons and a textured surface to ensure clear tactile feedback, even when wearing gloves. In addition to all the standard functions, there are two smart features: Profile Switch, which allows you to quickly switch between RS and RS+ at the touch of a button, and Super Boost, which activates maximum assistance for a preset time.







According to the manufacturer, the electronic remote lever of the RS HMI Vario seatpost control conveys the familiar analog feel of a classic mechanical operation. Orbea also offers two clever functions: an intermediate position and a Ready-to-Drop mode, which allows the seatpost to be pre-tensioned and then lowered later – especially useful before technical sections. The RS HMI also features a new display with 6 LEDs that clearly and quickly displays important riding information such as battery charge, motor support level, and the status of the smart functions.

Selected Rise models will be equipped with the new RS Control System, including the RS HMI, MC10 RS Smart Dropper, and electronic shifting from Shimano. These models are the Rise SL M-LTD / M10 and Rise LT M-Team / M10.

Web agency: www.orbea.com