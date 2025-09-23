Product news: Moustache, a bike brand based in the French Vosges Mountains, is expanding its e-MTB family with a limited race edition. New to the lineup is the flagship Moustache GAME 160.9 Race model, featuring the new Bosch Performance Line CX-R motor and a special high voltage green glossy finish. Designed specifically for racing, this bike is designed to guarantee ambitious riders uncompromising performance on enduro stages.

Built to dominate stages and push personal boundaries, Moustache will be offering the GAME 160.9 Race, a limited-edition high-end model specifically for racing, starting in October. The new Bosch Performance Line CX-R motor delivers power in all riding situations. The drivetrain features an exclusive Race mode developed specifically for competition. Lighter than its CX counterpart thanks to a titanium axle and ceramic bearings, the new CX-R now delivers even more power with a whopping 100 Nm of torque and 750 W of peak power. The Moustache GAME 160.9 also makes a statement visually: the special high-voltage green glossy color is a definite eye-catcher. It will be exciting to see how the Moustache GAME 160.9 performs in enduro races next season.







Moustache GAME 160.9: Technical Specifications

Frame: 6061 aluminum, T4-T6, hydroformed

Motor: New Bosch Performance Line CX-R motor, 100 Nm + 750 W

Battery: Power Tube 600 Wh or 750 Wh

Display: Purion 400 Smart System, mini remote

Suspension fork: Fox Float 38 Factory, Grip X2 with HSC/LSC/HSR/LSR, 170 mm travel, 15 x 110 mm Boost, 44 mm offset

Shock: Fox, Float X, Factory, Kashima Coating, 2-position, rebound and compression adjust, Moustache Tune, 230-65mm, 160mm travel#

Gearshift: Sram XO AXS T-Type, 12-speed, electronic

Seatpost: Fox, Transfer, dropper post with remote lever, 180mm, 31.6mm

Wheels: Moustache, asymmetric, Just-Carbon, 28-hole, 29'', inner width 31 mm, mounted with tubeless valves and flaps, triple spokes, aluminum lock nuts

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29×2.50, foldable, 3C MaxxGrip / DD / TR (Tubeless Ready)

Weight: 24,3 kg

