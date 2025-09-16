Product news: Lazer presents the new VeloVox, an open communication and audio system specifically designed for use on bicycles. The system enables group intercom, music, and call control, and relies on technology from communications specialist Cardo. It also supports control via Shimano Di2 shifters and Shimano e-bike systems.

The Lazer VeloVox communication and audio system is aimed at road, gravel, and mountain bike riders, as well as group training sessions. Its core promise is hands-free group communication with up to 30 participants. Lazer emphasizes an open-ear design that preserves ambient awareness, offering significant safety advantages over traditional in-ear solutions. The system is thus intended to better meet the demands of road traffic.







The hardware consists of two compact units that can be discreetly attached to the helmet strap on the left and right sides, and are compatible with most helmets and goggles. The operating logic is split: the left focuses on group communication, the right on media and call control. Integration with the Cardo Connect app is planned.

Lazer highlights the integration with Shimano as a unique selling point: The Lazer VeloVox can be controlled directly via the Shimano Di2 shift levers or the Shimano e-bike system, so that your hands remain on the handlebars and your eyes remain on the road.







Lazer VeloVox – Key Technical Data

Group intercom for up to 30 people

Microphone with wind and noise cancellation (for clear voice transmission)

Open-ear design (ambient noise remains audible)

Battery life up to 11 hours, protection class IP54

Weight: 19 grams per page

Warranty: 2 years

Recommended retail price 159,95 euros

With the Lazer VeloVox system, the manufacturer addresses the growing demand for connected communication on bikes – for example, for communication or coordination in training groups or for greater comfort on long rides. With its open hearing concept, the system aims to combine speech intelligibility with situational awareness. The fact that Lazer has chosen an established partner like Cardo for its wireless platform and integrated its operation into existing Shimano controls indicates a strong focus on practicality.







WEB: lazersport.com