Product news: Conventional bicycle bells may be functional, but they're usually not very stylish. The new Knog Oi Prima combines both qualities and is aimed at cyclists who value sound, aesthetics, and technology. At the heart of the bicycle bell is the newly developed WAVETEK ⓚ technology with a glass-fiber-reinforced nylon hammer.

Australian manufacturer Knog, known for unconventional innovations in bicycle accessories, introduces the Oi Prima, the latest model in its Oi bell series. The Oi Prima has been redesigned from the ground up and boasts well-thought-out features such as the cable management system. The integrated cutout allows for clean routing of the brake or shift cables, allowing the bell to blend seamlessly into the handlebars.







At the heart of the bicycle bell is the newly developed WAVETEK ⓚ technology, in which a glass-fiber-reinforced nylon hammer strikes the ring-shaped sound body in a gentle wave motion – for a rich, long-lasting ring at up to 85 decibels. According to the manufacturer, the Knog Oi Prima bicycle bell impresses with a clear and pleasant sound and a minimalist design.

The Knog Oi Prima bicycle bell is available in two sizes (small for 22,2 mm / large for 23,8–31,8 mm handlebars) and two colors (anthracite and primer grey). The bell consists of a CNC-machined 7075 aluminum ring, a plastic housing, and a glass-fiber-reinforced nylon hammer. The bell is mounted with a single screw. The Oi Prima is available now at specialist retailers for a suggested retail price of €29,99.







Website:: www.knog.com