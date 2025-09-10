Giveaway: The i:SY E5 ZR F CX Century is the "Design Edition" of the original compact e-bike from i:SY – technically a powerful city all-rounder, visually refined with classic Brooks components. The combination of a Bosch Performance Line CX motor, Shimano 5-speed hub gear, and Gates belt drive is clearly aimed at low-maintenance, everyday use in the city and for commuting. The Century comes in two colors (Riviera Blue, Racing Green) and definitely stands out from the crowd with its Brooks saddle and matching leather grips. We're giving away an i:SY E5 ZR F CX Century in Racing Green.

i:SY specializes in compact e-bikes with a 20-inch design and a one-size-fits-all, unisex frame that, according to the manufacturer, rides "like a big bike" and fits riders from 1,50 to 1,85 m (XXL models are available for taller riders). Typical features include the Speedlifter Twist (tool-free height adjustment and 90° handlebar rotation) and foldable pedals; many models feature Bosch motors. The compact bikes are manufactured in a modernized production facility in St. Ingbert.







The i:SY E5 ZR F CX Century e-bike is a special edition within the i:SY compact family. The Century Edition combines the technical underpinnings of the E5 ZR F CX with an upgraded look—including classic Brooks components—and is available in two elegant colors (Riviera Blue and Racing Green).

The Century Edition focuses on details: Brooks B17 genuine leather saddle and leather grips reflect the retro feel, along with matching color options that offer subtle understatement. Practical i:SY signatures remain: the Speedlifter Twist stem for tool-free height adjustment and 90° lateral rotation, as well as foldable pedals—ideal for storage in the apartment or office, and for transport in the car.







The i:SY Design Editions are special models with "that certain something," such as exclusive leather components. The Century takes this idea to the next level with a Brooks B17 genuine leather saddle and genuine leather grips, giving the compact bike a high-quality, timeless appearance.







At its heart is the Bosch Performance Line CX (Smart System) motor with 85 Nm of torque. The Century version is based on the E5 ZR F CX and features Shimano's 5-speed hub gear system, developed specifically for e-bikes. Within the E5 series, ZR stands for the toothed belt drive, which i:SY positions as a clean and easy-to-maintain solution for touring and everyday use. The Smart System architecture ensures the networking of the display, control unit, and motor.







The one-size-fits-all concept is typical of i:SY: The compact models are designed for riders between 1,50 and 1,85 meters tall and are engineered for an upright, relaxed riding position. 20-inch balloon tires and a rigid frame construction are designed for stability and maneuverability in city traffic.

A key operating feature is the Speedlifter Twist: The handlebars can be adjusted in height and rotated 90 degrees without tools; the pedals are also foldable. This makes it easier to park in tight spaces, hallways, or garages.







For the compact segment, i:SY specifies a permissible total weight of 150 kg. The dimensions for the Kompakt 2.0 specify a minimum width of 290 mm (twisted/compactly stowed) – this underscores the claim to a particularly small footprint.

Across all models, the i:SY features hydraulic disc brakes; the manufacturer also offers Fuxon headlights with high beam function for good visibility. Brooks components are standard on the Century; the Bosch Smart System rounds out the connectivity.

i:SY E5 ZR F CX Century E-Bike – details at a glance

Design Edition with exclusive Brooks -Details.

with exclusive -Details. E5 base with 5-speed Shimano hub and Timing belt (ZR) .

with and . Bosch Performance Line CX (85 Nm) im Smart system .

im . Speedlifter Twist and Folding pedals for compact storage dimensions.

and for compact storage dimensions. One-size concept (Compact: 1,50–1,85 m) and 150 kg maximum weight allowed.

Win an i:SY E5 ZR F CX Century in Racing Green





