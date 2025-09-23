Giant Explore E+ 2026: New e-trekking bike with motor upgrade
With a completely new frame, modern operating concept and strong features, the Giant Explore E+ 2026 into the fourth model generation. What's particularly exciting is that the two top models come with a higher-torque motor, a larger battery, and electronic shifting systems.
Since 2011, the Explore E+ to the Giant range. From a sporty and lightweight e-trekking bike, it has developed into a versatile Crossover e-bike Developed for everyday use, touring, and light off-road use. For the 2026 model year, the world's largest bicycle manufacturer is introducing numerous innovations: more engine power, intelligent electronics, and innovative safety features.
New motor: Giant SyncDrive Pro 2 with 85 Nm torque
The focus is on the new SyncDrive Pro 2 Motor with 85 Nm. It delivers up to four times your own pedaling power and provides reliable support even on steep climbs.
-
support factor: 400%
-
Battery options: 625Wh or 800Wh
-
Lifespan: up to 2.300 charging cycles
-
Charging time: significantly shortened
This means the drive competes directly with top motors such as the Bosch Performance Line CX.
New operating concept with smart switching
A highlight of Giant Explore E+ 2026 is the completely new control:
-
Left/right key blocks: large buttons for support modes and gear shifting
-
Automatic option: from manual to automatic mode at the touch of a button
-
Integrated on/off switch with LED display on the top tube
This keeps your hands safely on the handlebars – increasing comfort and safety.
Integrated color display & clean cockpit
The new Evo 2.0 color display (3 inches) is integrated directly into the handlebar stem.
Features:
-
compact display, individually configurable
-
internally routed brake lines and dropper cable
-
integrated headlight for a clean look
Tire pressure sensors & safety features
Premiere at Giant: All four Explore E+ models are equipped with electronic tire pressure measurement The system compares the air pressure with target values and warns of pressure loss – can be used with or without a tube.
For more safety in everyday life:
-
Code lock against theft
-
Tracking via “Where is” app (like the iPhone)
-
Blocking function for additional security
-
Top model Explore E+ 0: Aegis radar system Detects approaching vehicles; it's worth noting that all other Explore models can also be upgraded with the Aegis radar system via plug-and-play.
New frame & sturdy luggage rack
The frame (diamond or trapezoid shape) offers practical details:
-
raised right chainstay for easy belt change
-
UDH standard rear triangle
-
new tension pulley instead of carriage
The specially developed rear carrier carries up to 27 kg + side bags, including integrated rear light and radar connection.
Model variants & prices of the Giant Explore E+ 2026
The new Explore E+ comes in four versions:
-
Explore E+ 0: Enviolo Automatiq, 800 Wh battery, air suspension fork, radar – 5.799 euros
-
Explore E+ 1: Shimano Cues Di2 (11-speed), 800 Wh battery, air suspension fork – 4.599 euros
- Explore E+ 2: Enviolo Pure, 625 Wh battery, steel suspension fork – 3.999 Euro
-
Explore E+ 3: Shimano Deore (10-speed), 625 Wh battery, steel suspension fork – 3.499 euros
The 100 mm air suspension fork proves its worth on unpaved trails. On rougher terrain, a suspension seatpost would be preferable.
First riding impressions: How the Giant Explore E+ 2026 rides
We were able to test the new e-bike at the presentation last week.
-
Sitting position: upright & comfortable, ideal for touring
-
Comfort: Suntour air suspension fork dampens well, a bit stiff at the rear
-
Service: Intuitive gearshift & engine control, no familiarization necessary
-
Engine: powerful, harmonious, comparable to Bosch CX
-
Target group: Touring riders who want comfort, sportier riders choose derailleur gears
A detailed Laboratory and practical tests Coming soon on Velomotion.de.