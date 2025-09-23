Product news

New e-trekking bike with motor upgrade: Giant Explore E+ 2026

With a completely new frame, modern operating concept and strong features, the Giant Explore E+ 2026 into the fourth model generation. What's particularly exciting is that the two top models come with a higher-torque motor, a larger battery, and electronic shifting systems.

Since 2011, the Explore E+ to the Giant range. From a sporty and lightweight e-trekking bike, it has developed into a versatile Crossover e-bike Developed for everyday use, touring, and light off-road use. For the 2026 model year, the world's largest bicycle manufacturer is introducing numerous innovations: more engine power, intelligent electronics, and innovative safety features.

Giant Explore E+ 2026
The Giant Explore E+ presents itself as a solid, powerful everyday and touring bike.

New motor: Giant SyncDrive Pro 2 with 85 Nm torque

The focus is on the new SyncDrive Pro 2 Motor with 85 Nm. It delivers up to four times your own pedaling power and provides reliable support even on steep climbs.

  • support factor: 400%

  • Battery options: 625Wh or 800Wh

  • Lifespan: up to 2.300 charging cycles

  • Charging time: significantly shortened

This means the drive competes directly with top motors such as the Bosch Performance Line CX.

New operating concept with smart switching

A highlight of Giant Explore E+ 2026 is the completely new control:

  • Left/right key blocks: large buttons for support modes and gear shifting

  • Automatic option: from manual to automatic mode at the touch of a button

  • Integrated on/off switch with LED display on the top tube

This keeps your hands safely on the handlebars – increasing comfort and safety.

Integrated color display & clean cockpit

The new Evo 2.0 color display (3 inches) is integrated directly into the handlebar stem.
Features:

  • compact display, individually configurable

  • internally routed brake lines and dropper cable

  • integrated headlight for a clean look

Tire pressure sensors & safety features

Premiere at Giant: All four Explore E+ models are equipped with electronic tire pressure measurement The system compares the air pressure with target values ​​and warns of pressure loss – can be used with or without a tube.

For more safety in everyday life:

  • Code lock against theft

  • Tracking via “Where is” app (like the iPhone)

  • Blocking function for additional security

  • Top model Explore E+ 0: Aegis radar system Detects approaching vehicles; it's worth noting that all other Explore models can also be upgraded with the Aegis radar system via plug-and-play.

 

New frame & sturdy luggage rack

The frame (diamond or trapezoid shape) offers practical details:

  • raised right chainstay for easy belt change

  • UDH standard rear triangle

  • new tension pulley instead of carriage

The specially developed rear carrier carries up to 27 kg + side bags, including integrated rear light and radar connection.

Model variants & prices of the Giant Explore E+ 2026

The new Explore E+ comes in four versions:

  • Explore E+ 0: Enviolo Automatiq, 800 Wh battery, air suspension fork, radar – 5.799 euros

  • Explore E+ 1: Shimano Cues Di2 (11-speed), 800 Wh battery, air suspension fork – 4.599 euros

  • Explore E+ 2: Enviolo Pure, 625 Wh battery, steel suspension fork – 3.999 Euro

  • Explore E+ 3: Shimano Deore (10-speed), 625 Wh battery, steel suspension fork – 3.499 euros

Giant Explore E+

The 100 mm air suspension fork proves its worth on unpaved trails. On rougher terrain, a suspension seatpost would be preferable.

First riding impressions: How the Giant Explore E+ 2026 rides

We were able to test the new e-bike at the presentation last week.

  • Sitting position: upright & comfortable, ideal for touring

  • Comfort: Suntour air suspension fork dampens well, a bit stiff at the rear

  • Service: Intuitive gearshift & engine control, no familiarization necessary

  • Engine: powerful, harmonious, comparable to Bosch CX

  • Target group: Touring riders who want comfort, sportier riders choose derailleur gears

A detailed Laboratory and practical tests Coming soon on Velomotion.de.

www.giant-bicycles.com

