Product news: E-Skimo transfers the principle of electric assistance from bicycles to ski touring, creating the first electrically assisted ski touring system for ascents that require less effort but are more enjoyable. We wondered if the e-ski will be the next boom in the sports industry after the e-bike.

What the e-bike has achieved for commuters, touring cyclists, and Alpine passes, the E-Skimo now aims to achieve for ski touring with an electric ski. An electrically assisted ascent, while the descent remains classic. The system is the brainchild of the Swiss company E-Outdoor AG. At its heart is a low-maintenance 10 Nm hub motor, replaceable 246 Wh batteries, and an IMU sensor that controls the assistance based on position and weight shift. The manufacturer estimates the effect at around 30% less effort and up to 80% faster ascent speed compared to conventional touring equipment.







The e-ski relies on e-bike logic in the snow

The parallels to cycling are obvious: Like modern e-bikes, the E-Skimo operates with levels of assistance plus a "Drive Mode" for flat or gently uphill sections up to about 14 km/h or a gradient of up to 9°. Activation is not via the handlebars, but via the poles; if you release a pole, the system automatically shuts off – a cut-off concept familiar from cycling. The entire drive unit weighs 2,8 kg per pair and can be removed at the top and stowed in a backpack; cover caps close the ski surface for motor-free descents. In practice, this corresponds to the "pedalability" of an e-bike without active assistance.







E-Skimo – Technical details at a glance:

Motor/Control: 10 Nm hub motor, IMU sensor; 3 speeds + drive mode up to ~14 km/h (up to ~9°).

10 Nm hub motor, IMU sensor; 3 speeds + drive mode up to ~14 km/h (up to ~9°). Weight/Modularity: 2,8 kg/pair, removable for downhill use.

2,8 kg/pair, removable for downhill use. Energy/Range: 246 Wh removable battery, up to 3 h or ~1.500 hm (with two batteries).

E-Outdoor is launching a limited launch edition (100 pairs) for the 2025/26 winter season, simultaneously opening the way for OEM ski brands. The kit is being developed in collaboration with the Tecnica Group's Ski Excellence Center Mittersill, among others. The complete set includes the system, skis (173 cm, Titanal construction), ATK touring bindings, two batteries with chargers, and transport/touring accessories.

From a technology and product perspective, E-Skimo follows the e-bike recipe for success: quiet direct drive instead of peak performance at any price; a removable battery strategy for tour planning; a safety cut-off to prevent misuse; and modularity at the summit to keep the "core descent" unaltered. As with e-bikes, regulations, acceptance in the surrounding area (slopes, routes, natural areas), and integration by OEM partners will be key to further market development.







WEB: e-skimo.swiss