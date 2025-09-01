Product news: For merciless downhill rides, DT Swiss has the perfect rim in its range: the FR 571. A modified rim profile and the included flat hex brass nipples are designed to handle even the roughest rides. According to DT Swiss, the FR 571 is a rim for those who can take it seriously.

Rocks, roots, or gaps – the DT Swiss FR 571 freeride rim is designed to master all challenges. The aluminum rim features a modified rim profile, which, combined with additional material in specific areas, according to the manufacturer, has increased impact resistance and puncture resistance. Matching brass nipples are included, which in turn ensure high durability. The FR 571 is available in 29" and 27.5" sizes; both sizes are available with 32 spokes in black or striking silver, as well as with three additional stickers. The rim weight starts at 650 grams, depending on the selected version. The RRP is stated to start at €99,00.







Website:: www.dtswiss.com