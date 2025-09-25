Product news: With the Kathmandu Hybrid One11, Cube closes one of the last gaps in its extensive e-bike portfolio. This new, full-suspension touring bike positions itself between the well-known trekking models and the sportier SUV bikes. With a carbon fiber main frame, 100 mm of travel, and a comfortable spec, it targets a discerning target group seeking maximum comfort for everyday use and long tours. We present the new bike and its two spec variants in detail.

The concept: Comfortable and fully suspended

Cube is expanding its portfolio with an exciting platform that sits somewhere between city, trekking, touring, and SUV e-bikes. While the company already offers a sporty SUV e-bike with mountain bike DNA in its lineup with the Stereo Hybrid One22, and the well-known Kathmandu and Touring models are hardtails that serve the sporty trekking segment, the new Kathmandu Hybrid One11 is specifically positioned as a full-suspension comfort platform.







The basis is a newly developed frame, with a carbon main frame and aluminum rear triangle. Cube offers two frame shapes: a version with a very low step-through frame and a classic men's bike version. The latter also features a steeply sloping top tube, which reduces standover height and makes mounting and dismounting easier. The geometry thus falls somewhere between a diamond and a trapeze frame.

Drive and chassis in detail

engine and battery

As is typical for Cube, a Bosch drive system is used here. The latest Performance Line CX motor is installed. This delivers 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of peak power out of the box. Those who want the full power of up to 100 Nm and 750 watts can unlock it via the Bosch Flow app. However, keep in mind that the higher power comes with increased battery consumption and increased wear.







Power is provided by an 800 Wh battery, elegantly integrated into the down tube and protected by a snap-fastening cover. The system is controlled via the LED remote on the handlebar, while the large Kiox 500 display clearly presents all relevant riding data, underscoring the bike's everyday and touring focus.







Chassis and wheels

The suspension provides 100 mm of travel both front and rear, which is more than sufficient for the intended use on cycle paths, forest roads, and easy trails. Cube specs the wheel size as 28 inches, which in practice corresponds to 29-inch wheels with slightly narrower and less knobby tires. This choice also clearly distinguishes the bike from the more aggressive all-road models and emphasizes the focus on efficiency and comfort.

Equipment variants and prices

The Kathmandu Hybrid One11 is offered in two trim levels, which differ significantly in price and components.







The top model: Kathmandu Hybrid One11 SLT

The top model SLT shown here costs 5.999 Euro and offers high-quality components. The suspension is from Fox and consists of a 34 AWL suspension fork and a Float Performance shock at the rear. A highlight is the new electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain. In conjunction with the Bosch motor, it enables features like "Autoshift," which automatically changes gears based on a preset cadence. "Freeshift" is also available, allowing gear changes without the rider having to pedal—ideal for selecting the right gear at a traffic light in city traffic.







A Magura four-piston brake combined with Bosch eBike ABS ensures maximum safety. This system prevents the front wheel from locking or slipping during heavy braking maneuvers, offering a significant safety advantage, especially for less experienced riders or on wet and loose surfaces. A retractable seat post and a lighting system with high beam function round out the harmonious overall package.







The alternative: Kathmandu Hybrid One11 Pro

For more price-conscious buyers or those limited by leasing limits, Cube offers the Pro version for €4.199. This model is almost €2.000 cheaper, but is based on the same carbon main frame and equipped with the identical Bosch CX drive unit and 800 Wh battery.

The savings are in the components. It features a Suntour suspension, shifting is done via a mechanical Shimano 11-speed groupset, and braking is provided by Shimano MT420 four-piston brakes, albeit without ABS.







First Impressions

The Kathmandu Hybrid One11 leaves a well-thought-out impression. The top-of-the-line SLT model, in particular, is attractively priced at just under €6.000, considering the components it includes. Cube has put together a package that's technologically cutting-edge. Features like the electronic XT Di2 shifting system with its automatic functions and the ABS braking system aren't just gimmicks, but offer the target audience real added value in terms of comfort and safety.

Details like the semi-integrated luggage rack, which can carry up to 25 kg, are visually appealing and functional. At around 27 kg, the bike is no lightweight, but it's within the usual range for a fully equipped e-bike in this category.







Cube Kathmandu Hybrid One11: Exciting new addition!

With the Kathmandu Hybrid One11, Cube successfully closes one of the last niches in its e-bike range. While it may seem somewhat unspectacular for ambitious riders, it serves an important and growing segment. It's a bike for anyone seeking maximum comfort and safety for everyday use, weekend rides, or long bike tours, without sacrificing high-quality, modern features. The two fairly priced models offer a suitable option for every budget, making this new comfort SUV an interesting new addition to the market.

The Cube Kathmandu Hybrid One11 on the web

www.cube.eu