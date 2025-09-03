Product news: With the Cube AMS Hybrid 177, the manufacturer from Upper Palatinate closes what is likely the last gap in its extensive e-MTB portfolio. Featuring a lightweight full carbon frame, 170 mm of travel, and a powerful Bosch drive unit, the new model, which will be integrated into the AMS line, is aimed at the premium segment. It will be available in three configurations, all of which are expected to weigh under 22 kilograms. We have all the information known so far and offer an initial assessment.

The concept: high-end and lightweight construction

Cube is expanding its already extensive e-MTB portfolio with another model for the 2026 season. After the manufacturer fundamentally revamped its range last year, one might think there's hardly any room for another new development. However, Cube saw a gap precisely in the high-end segment for powerful, full-power e-MTBs.







In terms of suspension travel, it is based on the already known Stereo Hybrid One77 and offers a whopping 170 mm of travel front and rear. This positions it as a lighter, high-end counterpart to its more stable sibling. Another similarity is the wheel size: The new model also features a mullet setup with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27,5-inch rear wheel, across all frame sizes.

The frame in detail

A special feature in Cube's e-MTB portfolio is its full carbon frame. Most other bikes typically use aluminum for the rear triangle. This, of course, also affects the weight: According to Cube, the AMS Hybrid 177 models weigh between 21,4 and 21,9 kilograms, depending on the spec.







The frame's visual design is a blend of the lightweight AMS Hybrid 144 with Bosch SX motor and previous full-power models. The shock is located under the top tube, giving the bike a sleek and uncluttered look. The battery also contributes to the sleek silhouette: a 600 Wh battery is permanently integrated into the down tube and cannot be removed. Cube is thus following a trend that other manufacturers in the high-end segment are also pursuing to save weight and achieve a cleaner look.

One controversial detail is the routing of the cables and wires through the headset. While this creates a very clean look, it significantly complicates maintenance. As with many other modern bikes, mechanics will find this a challenge.







Drive system: Bosch CX in two versions

At the heart of the new e-MTB is the Bosch drive system. Depending on the model, either the proven Performance Line CX or the Performance Line CX-R is used. An interesting side note: Cube initially delivers models with the standard CX motor with a throttled output of 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of maximum power. Using the Bosch Flow app, owners can unlock the full potential of up to 100 Nm and 750 watts themselves. With this step, the manufacturer aims to raise rider awareness that the higher performance also comes with higher battery consumption and wear and tear.







The top models with the CX-R motor come factory-installed with full power and the exclusive "Race" support mode, known for its aggressive and direct response. The Kiox 400C display is used in all three trim levels. This is integrated into the curved top tube via a plastic frame. It's pragmatic, though not quite as visually elegant as the direct integration of other manufacturers. It's operated via the minimalist mini remote on the handlebars.

The equipment variants of the Cube AMS Hybrid 177 at a glance

Cube's new e-MTB will launch in three configurations, ranging from €5.999 to €9.999. While this pushes the price range into new high-end regions, the AT model in particular also offers a real bargain—albeit at a price level that's rather unusual for Cube.







Cube AMS Hybrid 177 Super TM

The top-of-the-line model, priced at €9.999, leaves little to be desired. The chassis consists of the new Fox Podium upside-down fork with 170 mm of travel and a Fox Float X2 Factory shock. Shifting is handled by the electronic Sram XX Eagle transmission, powered directly by the motor battery. Braking is provided by the powerful Sram Maven Ultimate brakes. Lightweight and stable Newmen Phase 30 carbon wheels and a Race Face carbon cockpit round out the high-end package. This model is equipped with the Bosch CX-R motor.

Cube AMS Hybrid 177 AT (Action Team)







At €7.500, the Action Team version offers, in our opinion, the most exciting overall package. It also features the CX-R motor, combined with the new electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain. This enables features like free-shifting (shifting without pedaling) and auto-shift. The Fox Factory suspension consists of a 38mm fork and the Float X2 shock. Braking is provided by the new Shimano XT. Instead of carbon rims, high-quality Newmen Evolution SL A.30 aluminum wheels are used.

Cube AMS Hybrid 177 TM (Trail Motion)

The entry-level model in the new model series is the Trail Motion version, priced at €6.000. This features the standard Bosch CX motor. The suspension is also from Fox, but from the Performance series, featuring a 38mm fork and an X2 shock. Shifting is mechanical via the Sram GX Eagle transmission. The brake system is a Sram Maven Silver, and the wheels are the proven Newmen Evolution SL A.30.







With the new AMS Hybrid 177, Cube presents a well-thought-out and attractive e-mountain bike that coherently fills the gap in its high-end portfolio. The lightweight full carbon frame, the capable chassis, and the powerful Bosch drive unit create a coherent overall concept for demanding riders. The Action Team model, priced at €7.500, particularly stands out as a value-for-money pick with its high-quality spec and CX-R motor. The choice of a built-in battery and cable routing through the headset are modern design choices that won't appeal to everyone, but are increasingly becoming standard in the premium segment. Availability is planned for later this year.

The Cube AMS Hybrid 177 on the web

www.cube.eu