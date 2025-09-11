Spectrum: The new Cosmic Sports Service Center in Primasens has begun technical service and warranty processing for FOX and Marzocchi suspension products. The new service location is now the central point of contact for specialist dealers and customers in Germany and Austria.

The Cosmic Sports Service Center in Pirmasens opened as planned last week and is now an official authorized service partner for the FOX and Marzocchi brands. It will now handle technical service and warranty processing on behalf of the manufacturers in Germany and Austria – for both the aftermarket and OEM markets. With the launch of this service offering, Cosmic Sports ensures that specialist retailers, manufacturers, and end customers alike benefit from a centralized, brand-focused, and efficient solution – supported by an experienced service team, modernized processes, and optimized digital interfaces.

The retailers registered with Cosmic Sports are entitled to https://b2b.cosmicsports.com/ServiceCenter A B2B service portal is now available in the dealer shop, where service orders can be easily booked online. End customers and non-registered dealers can use the service booking tool on the Cosmic Sports website at https://cosmicsports.de/service/ use.







Address for all submissions:

Cosmic Sports Service Center GmbH

Blümelstalstraße 2A

66953 Pirmasens

Email: ppgad@pucrs.br

Tel.: +49 (0)6331 698780 (Mon. – Fri. 08:00 a.m. – 13:00 p.m.)

Website:: www.cosmicsports.de