Bosch Performance Upgrade allows higher performance values

Product news: A Bosch Performance Upgrade allows you to increase the performance values ​​of drive units in the smart system. This allows for ideal adaptation of the drive to individual requirements. However, the upgrade is not available for all Bosch units. Our list shows which models are eligible for the upgrade.

Using the individual riding modes in the eBike Flow app, the drive unit's performance values ​​can be increased and thus tailored to personal requirements and route profiles. However, it should be noted that higher performance values ​​also result in greater wear and tear and a reduced range. The eBike manufacturer can also limit the maximum performance values ​​by factory setting. In the eBike Flow app, only the maximum values ​​specified by the manufacturer can be set. Deviations are also possible depending on the hub gear and battery.

According to Bosch eBike Systems, the performance values ​​can be adjusted for the following drive units of the smart system:







Cargo Line (BDU384Y)

Performance Line PX (BDU347Y)

Performance Line Sport (BDU347Y)

Performance Line Speed ​​(BDU388Y)

Performance Line CX (BDU384Y)

Performance Line CX (BDU374Y)

From autumn 2025, the following drive units will be added:

Performance Line SX (BDU314Y)

Performance Line Sprint (BDU314Y)

Explanatory video: How-to Bosch Performance Upgrade

In this video, you'll learn how to perform the performance upgrade in the individual riding modes of the eBike Flow app. Please note: It may take several days for the performance upgrade for the "maximum torque" performance value to appear.







Website: https://www.bosch-ebike.com/de/

Photo: Bosch eBike Systems