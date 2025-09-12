Test / E-MTB: Which e-mountain bike do you really need for the Alps? We spent a few days in the Dolomites with a detailed setup to answer this question. The goal: to provide practical answers to the most pressing questions about motor power, battery size, and range directly from the trail. We also take a look at the components and suspension travel.

The agony of choice: Bosch motors from Light-Assist to Race-Power

The focus of the test was the wide range of Bosch e-bike drives. Five riders rode a variety of configurations – from a lightweight light-assist bike with a Bosch Performance Line SX motor to a powerful enduro bike with the powerful Performance Line CX and even the race motor (CX-R). The battery concepts were equally diverse: from compact 400-watt-hour batteries to setups with over 1000 watt-hour total capacity thanks to the use of range extenders. Which combination can hold its own on the steep climbs of the Dolomites, and which system is suitable for which type of rider?

We used the following as a basis E-mountain bikes from M1These have a crucial advantage for testing: Based on the same frame, they offer models with all current Bosch motors, and the down tube accommodates all battery variants. This allows us to compare more directly.







Practical test in the Dolomites: Who passes the endurance test?

On long tours with over 1200 meters of elevation gain, the bikes had to show what they were capable of. How does a light-assist drive system perform in direct comparison with a full-power unit when the climbs are extremely steep and the rides are long? Is there a noticeable range difference between the different battery sizes, and how much does riding style influence fuel consumption? The practical test reveals which motors remain confident under continuous load and where they might reach their limits. Not only pure performance is compared, but also handling, noise levels, and the ability to control power on technical terrain.

For anyone considering a purchase or simply curious about how the current Bosch systems perform in practice, this video provides crucial insights. All detailed riding impressions, the individual experiences of the five test riders, and the final conclusion on the various e-MTB concepts can be found in our comprehensive test video: