Product news: Swiss premium manufacturer BMC is known in the bicycle industry for its innovative themes and solutions. With the new BMC VAR0 platform, the manufacturer is now introducing another option within its 01 series. This frameset comes with a minimal clear coat, serving either as a purist lightweight version or as a base for a custom paint job.

BMC has been developing high-performance frames at its Grenchen, Switzerland, site for decades. With its in-house Impec Lab and ongoing collaboration with professional teams, the company continually sets new standards in aerodynamics, stiffness, and weight. With the new BMC VAR0 platform, the company now combines a performance approach and low weight with plenty of scope for customization and custom designs.







Initially, the BMC VAR0 platform was based on the Teammachine R 01, BMC's flagship model. The frame and fork feature identical aerodynamic tube profiles, the same stiffness, and the same weight as the regular versions. The unique feature lies in the finish: an extremely thin protective layer that reveals the natural carbon structure and simultaneously serves as protection and paint preparation.

The name BMC VAR0 refers to the lack of a standard color scheme – "Variation 0." The goal is to provide riders with a technically fully capable, yet deliberately minimalist platform that is open to customization while remaining extremely lightweight. The frame can be assembled and ridden without any further modification. For all individualists and design enthusiasts, a VAR0 frame can be retrofitted with a light sanding. External specialist companies handle the customization, while BMC provides complementary design templates and sticker sets. The factory warranty remains valid as long as required markings such as UCI stickers remain. Custom paint jobs are excluded.







Thanks to its minimalist coating, the BMC VAR0 platform is one of the lightest in the series. For riders seeking maximum weight reduction, BMC recommends the Teammachine R Mpc., which, with its special "out-of-mold" surface, represents the latest state-of-the-art in carbon frame construction.







In addition to the Teammachine R 01, the BMC Fourstroke R 01 and the BMC Teammachine SLR 01 are now available as VAR0 framesets and can be ordered via the website or from official BMC dealers.







WEB: bmc-switzerland.com