Topeak was founded in Taiwan in 1991 and has since developed into one of the leading brands in the bicycle accessories sector. Especially in the bikepacking segment, Topeak impresses with innovative solutions based on practical experience and clever design. Their bags are characterized by well-thought-out construction, low weight, robustness, and ease of use.

Front loader

The Topeak Frontloader handlebar bag consists of a sturdy holster, constructed with robust seams and durable material. It comes with a waterproof dry bag equipped with a vent valve for excellent compression. Spacer blocks allow for flexible mounting, depending on whether the bag should be positioned closer or further from the handlebar. At just 325 g, the bag is very lightweight, but the material of the dry bag is relatively thin. On tours, the balance of low weight, robustness, and ease of handling was impressive.

Technical data:

• Dimensions 33 × 28,7 × 5 cm, 50 × 15 × 15 cm (waterproof pack sack)

• Weight: 325 g

• Packing volume: 12 l







Toploader dry bag

The top tube bag Toploader dry bag is completely waterproof. The robust material, welded seams, and waterproof zipper provide reliable protection from the rain. The bag can be bolted directly to the frame or attached with the included straps, both of which provide excellent support. The removable, yellow base is practical, providing a clear overview and making it easier to find items. In testing, the bag impressed with its sturdy and weatherproof construction.

Technical data:

• Dimensions: 24 × 10 × 6 cm

• Weight: 121 g

• Packing volume: 1 l







Midloader

The frame bag Midloader is available in three sizes; the 4,5-liter version was used in the test. It is made of durable material, with neatly finished seams and a flexible, non-stiffened construction. This means it sits somewhat loosely in the frame, but this hasn't proven to be a disadvantage in practice. The bag is easy to load and unload via two large zippers on both sides. On the test ride, it proved to be a practical addition, offering plenty of storage space without compromising the riding experience.

Technical data:

• Dimensions: 46 × 12 × 6 cm

• Weight: 195 g

• Packing volume: 4,5 l







Backloader X with Wishbone

The Saddlebag Backloader is available in two sizes (10 l and 15 l). The larger 15 l version was tested. The holster is robustly constructed and reinforced at high-stress points. As with other Topeak bags, a good compromise between weight, stability, and handling was achieved. The pack is similar to the Frontloader and also features a compression valve, making it much easier to pack. With its solid construction, the Backloader X proved to be a reliable companion on longer tours.

Technical data:

• Dimensions: 51 × 24 × 22 cm

• Weight: 605 g

• Packing volume: 15 l







Wishbone

The Wishbone is an additional bracket made of aluminum and stainless steel that attaches to the saddle to stabilize the saddlebag. In our test, the saddle position had to be adjusted to accommodate the wishbone. On rough terrain, it demonstrated its strength by noticeably stabilizing the bag and allowing for a larger load. However, it did produce annoying squeaking noises. Another advantage: additional bottle cages can be attached to the bracket, further expanding the storage space.