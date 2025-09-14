Rovativ is a young brand from Dresden that specializes in functional bikepacking bags. The products are characterized by their simple design and robust construction. Of particular note is the use of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) as the main material, which offers many advantages over PVC: TPU is more flexible, more durable, and significantly more environmentally friendly. Furthermore, all Rovativ bags are 100% waterproof, making them reliable companions in any weather.

Handlebar roller

The Rovativ handlebar roll is a classic roll-up bag with access from both sides. In testing, it impressed us with its high quality. Thanks to the two hook-and-loop fasteners, the bag can be quickly attached to the handlebars and is ideal for shorter journeys with lighter luggage. Those who need an even more secure attachment can use the additional straps for added support. The included spacers are particularly practical, allowing the bag to be positioned closer or further from the handlebars as preferred. Additional luggage can also be attached to the outer net. The material chosen gives a robust impression while also being easy to maintain, as the surface is easy to clean. One minor drawback is the fiddly task of deflating the bag when packing.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 67,5 24 x x 24 cm

Weight: 280 g

Packing volume: 9,5 l

top tube bag

Rovativ offers a range of top tube bags; in our test, we took a closer look at the 1-liter version. The bag impresses with its welded seams and waterproof zipper. Its major advantage is that it can be bolted directly to the bike frame, with the bolts being adjustable for customized positioning. An additional cable outlet, such as a charging cable, is also practical. This bag offers a sturdy and well-designed solution for keeping smaller items like energy bars or your phone quickly accessible.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 21 10 x x 6 cm

Weight: 120 g

Packing volume: 1 l

frame bag

The Rovativ frame bag is available in three sizes; for our test ride, we tested the largest version with a capacity of 3,5 liters. It just barely fits a size M frame and offers sufficient storage space for longer rides. The bag impresses with its durable TPU material, which boasts welded seams and robust construction. Both sides of the bag feature waterproof zippers: the right side provides access to the main compartment, while the left side offers a flat pocket for smaller items like a smartphone or wallet. The hook-and-loop fasteners can be shortened as needed, and the silicone prints ensure a secure hold. We didn't find any issues on our test ride.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 46/42/38 x 12 x 7 cm

Weight: 250–290 g

Packing volume: 2,9–3,5 l

saddlebag

The Rovativ saddle bag attaches using traditional hook-and-loop fasteners and buckles. It's relatively low-profile, requiring a minimum seatpost length of 15 cm. The bag is additionally reinforced at the bottom for greater strength. The middle section is also stabilized, which is important, as the bag bends easily at this point when loaded. As with the handlebar roll, packing is a bit fiddly due to the venting. Small elastic bands for securing loose straps are also missing. Nevertheless, the well-made bag, with its 10-liter capacity, offers ample space for everything needed for a multi-day tour.







Technical data: