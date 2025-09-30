The Ortlieb brand from Middle Franconia has been synonymous with waterproof bike bags and outdoor gear since 1982. From the very beginning, the company has pursued the philosophy of developing products that function reliably even under the toughest conditions. Ortlieb manufactures almost exclusively in Germany, focusing on the highest manufacturing quality, short supply chains, and durable materials. Sustainability is an integral part of the brand's DNA: repairability, spare parts availability, and resource-efficient production are paramount. With its expertise in high-frequency welding technology, the brand has made a name for itself worldwide and is considered a benchmark when it comes to reliable, waterproof bags for cycling tours, bikepacking, and outdoor adventures. We took a closer look at some of its bikepacking bags.

Handlebar Pack Flex with Handlebar Mounting Set QR

The Ortlieb Handlebar Mounting Set QR enables quick, tool-free installation of handlebar bags and impresses with a stable bar-lock system that ensures a secure hold even on rough surfaces. The mount consists of a robust plastic plate and two tension cords that are wrapped around the handlebar and stem, firmly securing the bag. Once adjusted, the bag can be mounted and easily removed at any time thanks to the quick-release mechanism. In practice, the initial installation requires some patience. You also have to make sure that no cables are in the way, which unfortunately was the case with our test bike and made installation difficult.







The Handlebar Pack Flex impresses with its high-quality materials and sophisticated design. It is made of PU-coated nylon fabric and reinforced with plastic on the inside, giving the bag shape and stability. The roll-top closure on both sides ensures reliable waterproofness and allows for a compact closure. The attachment system is particularly convenient. The bag can be assembled and disassembled surprisingly quickly, without much effort. A vent valve simplifies packing and compression, allowing excess air to be easily removed. The length of the bag also makes it suitable for mountain bikes, as it offers enough space to transport a sleeping bag, sleeping mat, or other bulky items. The outer straps and elastic drawstrings, which can be used to attach additional equipment to the outside, are also practical.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 53 20 x x 20 cm

Weight: 460 g

Packing volume: 15 l







Fuel Pack

The Fuel Pack top tube bag from Ortlieb is solidly constructed and is also made of PU-coated, PVC-free nylon with a reinforced body, making it both dimensionally stable and durable. It is attached either via existing threaded holes on the top tube, if available, or alternatively using perforated elastic bands that can be flexibly attached. Ortlieb uses a magnetic closure on the lid of this bag, which can be easily opened with one hand but remains firmly closed, ensuring nothing pops open accidentally, even while on the move. The interior of the bag is softly lined. Cables can be easily routed to the outside through a special cable outlet, for example, to charge a device on the go.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 12 21 x x 8,5 cm

Weight: 160 g

Packing volume: 1 l







Frame Pack RC Toptube 4L

The Frame-Pack RC Toptube is available in two sizes (approx. 3 liters and approx. 4 liters) and is deliberately not reinforced to adapt more flexibly to the frame. Ortlieb specifically designed the bag for heavy items, allowing it to be transported centrally in the frame triangle, keeping the bike's center of gravity as low as possible. It is equipped with a waterproof roll-top closure secured with silicone rings and offering IP64 protection. This closure is not intended to be opened while riding; safety and weather protection are paramount. During assembly, our test revealed that attaching it is not immediately intuitive, but if you study the well-explained instructions, you will quickly understand how to correctly attach the variable, strong hook-and-loop fasteners to the top and seat (or down) tubes. Once adjusted, the bag sits firmly and hardly slips, allowing for a smooth ride even on uneven terrain.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 50 13 x x 6 cm

Weight: 220 g

Packing volume: 4 l







Seat Pack QR

The Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR is a waterproof, robust saddle bag with the Seat-Lock fastening system, which allows for quick, tool-free installation and removal. An integrated plate stabilizes the bag, while compression straps and a vent valve securely hold the contents and keep them compact. Adapters are available for dropper posts, allowing the bag to be used on dropper posts. A plate on the bottom also protects the bag from tire contact. In practice, the Seat-Pack QR impresses with its ease of use, high stability, and ample storage space, although initial installation requires some patience.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 48 x 28 x 22 cm

Weight: 625 g

Packing volume: 13 l