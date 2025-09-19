The Capsuled brand originates from Germany and is a private label of GROFA Action Sports GmbH, which also distributes well-known brands such as CamelBak and Bell. With Capsuled, GROFA launched its first dedicated bag collection in 2023. The brand places particular emphasis on sustainability, functionality, and modern design. Its products are made from recycled materials, are robustly constructed, and tailored to the needs of cyclists. Capsuled quickly gained attention, particularly in the bikepacking sector; its bag portfolio is characterized by clever details, high-quality workmanship, and a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Handlebar Bag

The handlebar bag is made of lightweight, durable ripstop nylon, which is 100% recycled, and an inner layer of recycled polyester. The attachment points are reinforced with Hypalon to prevent abrasion and deformation, and the seams are sealed for waterproof protection. The construction features roll-top closures at both ends, allowing for flexible volume adjustment. Additionally, a robust buckle and hook-and-loop strap on the handlebar ensure a secure hold. Overall, the workmanship is high-quality and durable, and the materials, including the viewing window, are selected to withstand even harsh conditions. In practical use, it's noticeable that the bag, with a 7-liter capacity, is comparatively small and therefore allows for less payload. The additional attachment point on the frame is simply a thin rubber band, which works, but doesn't inspire much confidence in the long run. Those who want more stability can easily replace the rubber band with a wider strap. The included spacers are a great plus, and the color selection also adds a touch of individuality to the otherwise clean design.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 44 16 x x 16 cm





Weight: 275 g

Packing volume: 7 l







Top Tube Bag

The Capsuled Top Tube Bag makes a robust impression right from the first touch. The contact surface with the frame is made of Hypalon, an extremely durable, abrasion-resistant, and weather-resistant synthetic rubber that provides additional support and protection against abrasion on the frame. The bag is stiffened internally and is completely waterproof; the built-in two-way zipper reliably prevents water ingress and allows flexible access from both sides. Capsuled developed this bag specifically for bikes with steeply sloping top tubes, where conventional frame bags are barely able to fit. With a volume of 2,5 liters, it's comparatively large for a top tube bag and offers enough space for tools, bars, and even a light jacket. During our test, we were initially skeptical about whether it would be stable enough, but the rigid construction and well-positioned attachment points ensured that it stayed securely and wobble-free on the frame, even on rough trails.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 42 × 6 × 12 cm





Weight: 240 g

Packing volume: 2,5 l







Triangle Bag

The Capsuled Triangle Bag features the same sophisticated construction and material quality as the Top Tube Bag: robust, recycled ripstop nylon, waterproof sealed seams, and a stiffened shape that gives the bag stability even when empty. Its triangular design allows for flexible mounting within the frame triangle. Capsuled uses hook-and-loop fasteners with a particularly soft side, which should definitely face the frame to avoid paint damage. Installation is possible without cutting the hook-and-loop fasteners, but it does require some patience until everything is perfectly straight and taut. We were particularly impressed by the easy access to the contents; the two zippers are easy to operate and allow for convenient handling, especially while riding.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 25 × 8 × 32 cm





Weight: 235 g

Packing volume: 3 l







Saddle bag

The Capsuled Saddle Bag is attached to the saddle frame in the traditional way with hook-and-loop fasteners and sturdy buckle straps, making a very high-quality impression. Particularly commendable are the carefully selected components and little extras such as covers and guides, which ensure a tidy appearance while simultaneously leaving a durable overall impression. The lower section of the bag features a solid frame construction that ensures stability and prevents annoying wobbling. Another practical feature is the external drawstring system, which can be used to securely attach additional equipment such as rain jackets or sleeping mats. During our test rides, we didn't experience any negative effects; the bag remained stable even on rough surfaces. The yellow interior material makes it easier to find items inside, and the integrated viewing window allows for better light penetration. At the same time, the striking color contributes to improved visibility in traffic, which provides an additional safety advantage.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 50 × 20 × 22 cm





Weight: 420 g

Packing volume: 14 l







In addition to the actual bikepacking bags, Capsuled also offers a range of Dry bags and other practical bags that are perfectly tailored to the existing portfolio. The dry bags, in particular, have proven to be a useful addition: Thanks to their space-saving design, they can be carried either fully loaded directly into the bikepacking bags or rolled up and empty, for example, on the outside of the saddle bag. This allows for flexibility when additional gear or wet clothing needs to be stowed while on the go, without overloading the main bags.