Apidura is a British brand specializing in the development of high-quality bikepacking equipment. Since its founding in 2013, Apidura has stood for innovative, well-thought-out solutions, designed primarily for long-distance riders and adventurers. The brand impresses with a large portfolio of bike bags, ranging from frame bags and handlebar bags to saddlebags, designed for a wide variety of uses. Apidura is particularly valued for its durable materials, low weight, and weatherproof designs. In our current test, we examined the Expedition series, which is characterized by its waterproof construction and high level of everyday suitability.

Expedition Handlebar Pack 9L

The Apidura Expedition Handlebar Pack is a lightweight, waterproof handlebar bag made of durable laminate material. Thanks to welded seams, the contents stay dry even in heavy rain. The bag is designed as a dry bag with roll-top closures, allowing for flexible volume adjustment. We particularly liked the hidden vent valve when packing, which makes it easier to handle. It attaches to the handlebars and frame using three sturdy straps. Apidura has reinforced the critical seams in the classic way – excellent! The Expedition Handlebar Pack is available in two sizes, 9 and 14 liters, offering the right storage space for your ride. For additional storage, Apidura offers an additional pocket that can be clipped onto the handlebar bag.



Dimensions: 46 14 x x 13cm

Weight: 250g

Volume: 9L

Expedition Bolt-On Top Tube Pack 1L

The Apidura Expedition Bolt-On Top Tube Pack is a slim, waterproof top tube bag made from Trilon, a lightweight and durable laminate material that's PFC and PFA-free and reliably protects its contents from the rain. It attaches directly to the top tube with plastic screws. Initially, there were concerns that these might break, but they've proven to be sturdy and hold the bag securely, although there are doubts as to whether it will survive frequent disassembly and assembly in the long run. The interior is lined with soft, yellow fleece, protecting the contents and making small items easier to find. A convenient cable outlet allows you to charge devices while riding. The waterproof zipper is reliable, but it's stiff. Thanks to the large zipper pull, you can apply enough force to open it while riding. Overall, the bag offers a weatherproof, sturdy, and well-designed solution for quick access to important items.

Specifications







Dimensions: 23,5 10 x x 4,5cm

Weight: 110g

Volume: 1L

Expedition Frame Pack 4,5L

The Apidura Expedition Frame Pack uses the same high-quality construction as the top tube bag and is also made of lightweight, waterproof Trilon material. It's available in various sizes from 3 to 9 liters; we tested the 4,5-liter version, which fit perfectly in the M frame of our test bike. To save weight, the bag is not stiffened, which makes it flexible and easy to fill. It features a large main compartment with a small, lockable side pocket, as well as another long side pocket on the opposite side, making it easy to organize gear. The waterproof zippers, like those on the top tube bag, are a bit stiff to open, but they offer very good weather protection. Overall, the Frame Pack made an excellent impression; we were less impressed by the firmly sewn attachment points—except for one Velcro fastener—as they offer little scope for individual adjustment. The coverable outlet on the front is very practical, so you can use a power bank in the frame bag to charge it while riding.

Specifications







Dimensions: 46 15 x x 6cm

Weight: 170g

Volume: 4,5L

Expedition Saddle Pack 9L

The Apidura Expedition Saddle Pack completes the set and is in no way inferior to the other bags in terms of material quality and workmanship. It is also made of the lightweight, waterproof, and PFC- and PFA-free Trilon material and offers the same high level of protection against moisture and dirt. It is available in three sizes: 9, 14, and 17 liters; we tested the smallest version with a capacity of 9 liters. We particularly liked the bag's strategically well-reinforced construction in the most stressed areas, allowing it to retain its shape even when fully loaded. The hidden vent valve proves extremely practical when packing, allowing air to escape from the interior, achieving a compact, secure pack size. The mesh on the top is also very useful for quickly accessing lightweight items, and the integrated mount for a rear light increases safety on the road. On our test ride, the Saddle Pack also impressed us with its very secure fit, even on rough terrain, making it a reliable solution for longer tours.







Specifications