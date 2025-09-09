The Dutch brand AGU has a long tradition in cycling and has also made a name for itself in the bikepacking segment in recent years. Its bags are characterized by clever designs, robust materials, and a modern look. Of particular note is its sustainability focus: All bikepacking bags are made from recycled polyester, combining functionality with environmental awareness.

Venture handlebar bag

The Venture handlebar bag impressed us in our test with its well-thought-out construction and high-quality workmanship. Made from recycled polyester with sturdy seams, it immediately gives off a durable impression. The stylish design is particularly eye-catching, in our case the Reflective Mist color version, which, with its reflective all-over print, not only looks chic but also increases visibility at night. In addition to this version, the bag is also available in other colors. It is easily attached using two quick-release buckles, which, together with two additional click straps, ensure a rock-solid hold. If you don't want the bag mounted too close to the handlebar, you can use the included spacers. The workmanship and material quality are first-class, with only a slight deduction in terms of rain protection, as the bag only has a DWR coating and is therefore not completely waterproof.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 65 15 x x 15 cm

Weight: 420 g

Packing volume: 17 l





Tube frame bag Venture

The Tube Venture frame bag is a cleverly designed model made of recycled polyester that impresses with its sturdy construction. It's available in various colors and sizes, but in our test, the size L was a bit too large for a size L bike frame, causing it to touch the front of the frame and preventing a bottle from being positioned inside. The interior layout is a positive feature: A sliding divider allows for flexible organization, while two mesh pockets and a holder for a pump or tent poles keep things organized. This makes the bag particularly versatile and practical. There's also an opening for a drinking tube or charging cable.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 52 14 x x 18 cm

Weight: 190 g

Packing volume: 5,5 l





Seat Pack Venture

The Seat Pack Venture is easy to install and, thanks to its sophisticated design, offers ample storage space on the rear of the bike. The bag is robust and of high quality, ensuring a long service life. The removable, waterproof inner bag is particularly practical, making it much easier to handle. Thanks to the clever fastening system with straps and hook-and-loop fasteners, a clean look is created without any flapping ends. An elastic band on the top provides additional space for externally stowing gear. In our practical tests, the bag sat firmly and securely on the bike, with no slipping at all.

Technical data:





