Alpina Apax JR Mips & Alpina Turbo Pro Youth: With new products for kids, Alpina ensures carefree biking fun.

Stylish and well-protected on the bike? If you want this for your children, Alpina's range includes interesting safety accessories for young riders. Alpina Apax JR Mips The manufacturer has launched a helmet that offers state-of-the-art injury protection with its integrated Mips system: An integrated shell, which is mounted on a rotating base, absorbs rotational forces in certain fall scenarios and thus reduces the risk of injuries that can be caused by sudden rotational movements of the head.







Mips protection at an affordable price

This technology, normally reserved for more expensive helmets, is available in the Alpina Apax JR Mips for just €94,95 – that's how much (or rather, how little) this solid, not-too-light MTB helmet costs, weighing just under 300 grams, and also boasts a variety of other safety features. The helmet is lowered further at the sides and neck to provide optimal protection for the temples and back of the head; an insect net covers the front vents and prevents large insects from getting caught in your hair.

The visor is included, and a rear light can be retrofitted. As usual, the helmet comes in one size, with the company's own adjustment system ("Run System Classic" and "Custom Fit" for height adjustment) ensuring a perfect fit. Four colors are currently available, and further versions are planned.







Versatile sports glasses with bike functionality

Especially when cycling, something else is needed: sports glasses that protect the eyes from strong sunlight and foreign objects, such as stones, twigs, etc., especially when riding off-road. Alpina addresses this problem with versatile glasses that can be used for leisure activities, at the beach, or even on the bike. Alpina Turbo Pro Youth With a total width of 140 mm, it's designed for narrower faces and features a wraparound lens for ample eye protection. The adjustable nose bridge allows for a comfortable fit. The manufacturer has also paid attention to ventilation, and last but not least, these reasonably priced sports glasses, priced at €59,95, are available in four color options.

The lens offers UV 400 protection and, with a Category 3 filter, is designed for brighter conditions. An optionally available transparent interchangeable lens (€24,95) is ideal for biking in dense forests in summer—so kids on two wheels are truly prepared for anything.







www.alpina-sports.com