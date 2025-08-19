Product news: Wahoo launches the KICKR RUN, a connected treadmill. The device combines position-based speed adjustment with automatic incline and decline control, as well as integration with popular training platforms.







The core feature of the new Wahoo KICKR Run treadmill is RunFree mode: The speed adjusts to the runner's position on the running surface. Manual control is still possible using the control paddles.

Using advanced position-sensing technology, the treadmill dynamically adjusts the belt speed to your stride length in near real time, allowing you to determine the speed of the belt based on your running pace. This allows you to run "hands-free," maintain your natural running form during pace changes, and no longer chase a fixed belt speed.







Track and terrain simulation

When paired with compatible software, the Wahoo KICKR RUN automatically manages inclines up to 15% and declines down to 3%. A lateral incline of up to 0,5° is designed to support the natural running motion.







Connectivity and operation

The treadmill is compatible with Zwift (Run) and other training and community platforms. Workout settings can be automatically applied to speed and incline. Features include a storage area, a water bottle holder, and a USB-C port for charging external devices. Wireless and network connectivity is available via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Direct Connect.

Wahoo KICKR Run – Technical Details

RunFree mode for position-based speed control

for position-based speed control Automatic incline/decline control : up to +15% / −3%

: up to +15% / −3% Lateral tilt : up to 0,5°

: up to 0,5° Quiet operation

Speed reserve : designed for up to 2:30 min/km

: designed for up to 2:30 min/km interface : Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, Direct‑Connect

: Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, Direct‑Connect Equipment: Device storage, bottle holder, USB-C

With the KICKR RUN, Wahoo applies functional principles from its indoor cycling portfolio to running: automation, platform integration, and reproducible training stimuli. The product thus addresses the need for manual adjustments on traditional treadmills.







Additional Wahoo equipment for triathletes and cyclists

KICKR Smart Trainer : Resistance control via training platforms for structured cycling units.

: Resistance control via training platforms for structured cycling units. KICKR CORE & KICKR SNAP : Models in the lower price segment; the SNAP as a wheel-on trainer.

: Models in the lower price segment; the SNAP as a wheel-on trainer. KICKR BIKE & KICKR BIKE SHIFT : Integrated indoor bikes with gear and incline simulation.

: Integrated indoor bikes with gear and incline simulation. KICKR CLIMB & HEADWIND : Accessories for slope simulation and speed/power dependent air supply.

: Accessories for slope simulation and speed/power dependent air supply. ELEMNT cycling computer (e.g. ROAM, BOLT) : Navigation and training control for outdoor use; connection to Wahoo apps and sensors.

: Navigation and training control for outdoor use; connection to Wahoo apps and sensors. TICKR heart rate sensors & POWRLINK ZERO pedals: Recording of heart rate or performance as a basis for training control.

WEB: wahoofitness.com