Giveaway: The Team Marin 1 is a 29" aluminum hardtail for XC/trail riding. Marin positions it as a fast yet versatile bike for training, marathons, and singletrack riding. It's built on a Series 4 aluminum frame with internal cable routing and Boost standard. In Germany, it's available in sizes S–XL. We're giving away a Team Marin 1 together with the manufacturer.

The Marin Team Marin 1 is a 29-inch aluminum hardtail for XC/trail use. At the core of the model is a redesigned Series 4 6061 aluminum frame with fully internal cable routing (shifters and dropper posts), Boost thru-axles (110x15 mm front, 148x12 mm rear), and post-mount brakes at the rear. In the technical section, Marin highlights the revised geometry and advanced hydroforming, designed to reduce mass and optimize cable routing. The model is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.







At the front, a RockShox Judy Silver TK fork with 120 mm of travel, a tapered aluminum steerer tube, Solo Air spring, and a Maxle Stealth axle works. The specifications list a fork offset of 51 mm; the geometry chart also lists a 44 mm offset—a detail that can vary depending on the fork variant/size installed. The geometry itself is deliberately trail-friendly for an XC hardtail: head angle 66,5°, seat angle 74°, chainstays 425 mm, bottom bracket drop 58 mm; reach from 410 mm (S) to 485 mm (XL), and wheelbase from 1.122 mm (S) to 1.210 mm (XL). All lengths are in millimeters.

The groupset is designed for 1×12: Shimano Deore M6100 on the rear derailleur and shift lever (SL-M6100), combined with a SunRace 11-51 cassette. The crankset is a forged aluminum single-arm crank with a hollow axle and a 32-tooth narrow-wide chainring; the bottom bracket uses externally mounted, sealed cartridge bearings, and the chain is a KMC X12. This setup prioritizes a wide gear range and robust, low-maintenance components.







The braking system is from Shimano: BR-MT200 two-piston disc brakes with 180 mm rotors up front and 160 mm at the rear, operated by BL-MT201 levers. For an entry-level to mid-range segment, this is a common, easy-to-use solution that provides a solid foundation for future upgrades (e.g., larger rotors or higher-quality calipers).

For the wheelset, Marin combines in-house aluminum double-wall rims with a 29 mm inner width (tubeless compatible) and forged hubs (32 holes, 110×15 front/148×12 rear). Factory-installed are Vee Tire Rail Rocco XC rims in 29×2,3″, foldable and tubeless-ready. Thus, the bike follows the concept highlighted on the side of using 29-inch wheels with 2,35″ XC tires for speed and traction.







The cockpit and contact points are functional: a Marin mini-riser handlebar (6061 DB aluminum, 780 mm wide, 4°/9°), a 35 mm stem, single-clamp grips, and a 30,9 mm seatpost (upgrade to dropper post via internal routing available). The package is rounded out by an FSA No. 42 ACB headset, the Marin Speed ​​Concept saddle, and nylon platform pedals for the first ride from the factory.

Legal Marin Raffle:

Your email address will only be stored until the end of the raffle and then deleted – unless you sign up for the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except Marin). You can revoke your consent to the newsletter at any time. Marin may use your address exclusively for its newsletter and information about its products and will not be shared with third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by email and must respond within ten days stating whether they accept the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Members of the editorial team and their families are not eligible to participate. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties on the product themselves.

