Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 LTD S-Racing

Product news: Fast on the road and extremely light at just 13,7 kg (in size M) – the new Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 S-Racing LTD boasts an unprecedented combination of power, speed, range, and weight. To achieve this, the most powerful Turbo e-bike has been equipped with components that, according to manufacturer Specialized, are worthy of the Tour de France.

The heart of the new Specialized Vado SL 2 S-Racing LTD is the race-proven carbon frame with the Turbo SL 1.2 motor. Specialized is accordingly confident at the model launch: "Our brand-new Turbo SL 1.2 motor is whisper-quiet and propels the rider with breathtaking acceleration to a top speed of 25 km/h. Its 320 watts of power feels like a natural extension of your own strength. The Vado SL 2 Carbon is also equipped with a 520 Wh battery that lasts up to 5 hours."







The SRAM RED AXS groupset, which Red Bull also uses, custom RED flat-bar brakes, Roval Rapide aero carbon wheels, which the Specialized pros also use, and the one-piece carbon cockpit taken directly from the factory team's Epic 8 XC bike demonstrate the level of excellence of the Specialized Vado SL 2 S-Racing LTD. The limited edition of just 220 units ensures the highest level of exclusivity. The price of this premium e-bike from Specialized, available in four sizes (S to XL), is €9.999,00.

Web: www.specialized.com