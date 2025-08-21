Test / E-MTB: The Rotwild R.X735 Pro has been on the market for over two years now—a small eternity in the fast-moving e-bike industry. While many manufacturers present new products every year, the question arises whether a proven concept like the R.X735 can still keep up with current models. The combination of low weight, full-power motor, and removable battery is still a rarity. Coupled with significantly more attractive prices, the all-mountain bike from Dieburg could be a hot tip for demanding trail riders right now. We put the R.X735 Pro to the test to find out whether it's a thing of the past or whether it still holds its own on the trails.

The Rotwild R.X735 in detail

The R.X735 positions itself as a classic all-mountain bike in Rotwild's extensive portfolio. With 150 mm of travel at the front and 144 mm at the rear, paired with 29-inch wheels, it aims for maximum versatility. It's designed to bridge the gap between extended tours and challenging trail adventures without straying into extremes.







frame and geometry

The heart of the R.X735 is an elaborately crafted full carbon frame, which contributes significantly to its low overall weight. The Pro model tested here weighs just under 22 kilograms, despite its powerful motor and large battery. The frame is Category 4 approved and allows a maximum total weight of 130 kg, which underscores its robust design.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 430 450 475 500 Stacks (mm) 625 625 643 652 seat tube (mm) 410 440 470 506 Steering angle (in °) 67 67 67 67 Seat angle (in °) 75 75 75 75 top tube (mm) 597 617 647 675 chainstays (mm) 450 450 450 450 head tube (mm) 110 110 130 140 BB Drop (mm) 30 30 30 30

Rotwild paid particular attention to well-thought-out details. For example, cable routing through the headset has been omitted. Instead, the cables enter the frame from the side of the head tube, which significantly simplifies maintenance without compromising the clean design. The rear triangle is also made entirely of carbon; only the yoke, which connects the shock absorber, is made of aluminum.







The frame protectors on the chainstays and seat stays are well-made and effectively protect the expensive carbon frame from chain slap. Only the down tube is unprotected from the factory; applying a protective film is recommended here. Despite the side-mounted battery, there's room for a bottle cage in the frame triangle, further enhancing its touring suitability.







Drive system: Shimano EP801 and the Rotwild battery

The proven Shimano EP801 motor serves as the drivetrain. With 85 Nm of maximum torque and up to 600 watts of peak power, it's no longer among the absolute top performers compared to the latest Bosch or DJI motors, but the difference in practice is smaller than expected. The motor delivers powerful and easily controllable assistance, sufficient even for the steepest climbs.

A well-known characteristic of the Shimano motor is its rattling noise when descending, which also occurs on the R.X735. The perception of this noise is subjective: While some riders find it permanently annoying, others hardly notice it after a period of adjustment.







Power is supplied by a 720 Wh battery developed by Rotwild, housed in a carbon housing. The unique feature is the removal mechanism: At the push of a button, the approximately 3,5 kg battery can be quickly removed from the side of the down tube. This solution is one of the best on the market and extremely user-friendly. The only drawback is the lack of a battery lock, which poses a potential theft risk when the bike is parked in public.

Equipment variants: The Pro model as the golden mean

The R.X735 is available in three versions: Core, Pro, and Ultra. The Pro model tested here often represents the best compromise between price and performance.







The suspension is from Fox and consists of a 36 Performance Elite fork with a FIT4 cartridge and a Float X Performance shock. This combination is ideal for all-mountain riding. The fork offers virtually the same performance as a factory model and, thanks to the FIT4 cartridge, is quick and easy to tune. The rear end is sensitive, offers good support, and has sufficient end progression for harder impacts.







frame Rotwild R.X735 Carbon suspension fork Fox 36 Performance Elite Fit4 Drive Shimano EP801 Rechargeable battery 720 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro I9 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Soft SuperGround Tire HR Schwalbe Hans Dampf Soft SuperTrail derailleur Shimano XT Di2 8150 Gear levers Shimano XT Di2 8150 Crank e*thirteen Plus Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano XT M8120 Brake discs Shimano XT 203/203mm Seat post 8-pin H01 Saddle Ergon SM Comp Stem e*thirteen Plus Links e*thirteen Plus

A highlight of the spec is the electronic Shimano XT Di2 12-speed drivetrain. Combined with the Shimano motor, this enables the "Free Shift" function: gears can be changed without pedaling. A feature you'll quickly appreciate, especially on descents before the next climb. The reliable 4-piston brakes with 203 mm discs front and rear also come from the XT group.







For the wheels, Rotwild relies on the high-quality Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro aluminum set, which combines robustness with a moderate weight. The tires, featuring Schwalbe Magic Mary in a SuperGround casing at the front and Hans Dampf in a SuperTrail casing at the rear, represent a compromise between touring suitability and weight savings. For more aggressive use on rough terrain, a more stable casing (e.g., SuperTrail) at the front would be desirable.

The Rotwild R.X735 in practical testing

On the trail, the R.X735 surprises with a much sportier character than its specs might suggest. It's not a pure touring bike, but rather a capable all-mountain bike with a distinctly playful nature.







Uphill performance

The bike benefits from its balanced geometry when climbing. The relatively steep seat angle positions the rider centrally over the bottom bracket, putting plenty of pressure on the front wheel. Even on very steep climbs, the front wheel stays on the ground, and traction is excellent. Climbing is effortless and confident. On flatter sections and forest trails, this sporty design results in a compact seating position with noticeable pressure on the hands. Riders who prefer a very upright and comfortable posture should consider this during a test ride.

Trail and downhill characteristics

On downhills, the R.X735 reveals its full potential. It's agile and lively, maneuvers playfully through corners, and encourages you to push off edges. The comparatively low weight contributes significantly to this light-footed handling. The chassis offers excellent feedback from the ground and reacts immediately to the driver's inputs.

Despite its playful nature, the bike exudes a great sense of confidence when things get faster and rougher. While it's not a purebred "blaster" for the bike park, it also performs remarkably well on challenging enduro terrain. The progressive rear end offers ample reserves and effectively prevents bottoming out. Overall, the balance between geometry, suspension, and weight is very well-balanced and perfectly captures the character of a modern all-mountain bike.