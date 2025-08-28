Rose Backroad 2026: With the new versions of the Rose Backroad CF and Rose Backroad AL, the Bocholt-based manufacturer is whey-taking the thrill of wild touring with light luggage. Originating from a cyclocross bike and increasingly geared towards gravel riding since 2018, the Backroad now takes another significant leap toward being a touring bike – with new features, new equipment options, and greater versatility.

Rose has paid attention to continuity: At first glance, the old and new models look quite similar; the design language and geometry have remained largely the same. But a lot has changed in the details: With the switch to UDH rear wheel mounts, both carbon and aluminum frames are now ready for direct-mount rear derailleurs; the thru-axle thread on the left side of the fork is now closed. The aluminum frame no longer has the scalloped seat tube, and there is now (again) a clamp instead of the integrated seat clamp. On the carbon model, the right chainstay is no longer swept downwards; also noticeable is the headset cap fitted into the frame and the smaller seat post offset. It appears that a front derailleur can no longer be mounted on the Backroad Carbon.







Rose Backroad 2026: integrated power cable from down tube to stem

But the most important changes are yet to come: Rose offers new mounting options, including threaded inserts under the top tube; Furthermore, both carbon and aluminum frames are now equipped with a storage compartment in the down tube. It has a particularly clever feature: a power bank, which Rose offers separately, can be stored there. It comes with a pre-installed USB-C cable that extends to the handlebar stem. This allows for a constant power supply for electrical devices on the cockpit. The down tube also offers space for other accessories, for which special bags are included.

More tire clearance from 50 mm

For further improved off-road capability, the Rose Backroad is now equipped with a significantly larger tire clearance: Previously, the tire clearance was limited to 45 mm (28 inches), but the Backroad CF now accommodates 2,1''/53 mm wide tires, and the Backroad AL at least 2,0''/50 mm.







Five carbon models and four aluminum variants

The complete bikes offer further surprises – four aluminum versions and five carbon models. The Backroad CF Unsupported (€4.400, Shimano GRX 1x12 mechanical), already optimized for cycling tours, comes with a full-fledged onboard electronics system, consisting of an extremely compact SON hub dynamo, Supernova lighting system, and a B&M backup battery. The on/off switch for the lighting system, housed in the right handlebar plug, is worth a look. This model is equipped with a Shimano GRX 12-speed mechanical shifting system and sturdy 50 mm Schwalbe G-One Overland tires; a frame and top tube bag with Fidlock attachments are included.







As a sporty alternative with top-of-the-line specs, Rose offers the Backroad Force AXS with the new 1×13 SRAM drivetrain (€4.200). At 9,1 kg, it's almost two kg lighter than the "unsupported" version. As with all carbon models, this bike comes with a frame bag.

The Backroad CF GRX 825 Di2 with the new Shimano wireless shifting system costs €500 less and weighs 500 grams more, offering a wider gear range with a 10-51 twelve-speed cassette. Below that is the Backroad Apex AXS (€3.400) with SRAM Apex 12-speed electronic shifting and a surprisingly low weight of 9,2 kg. The entry-level model, priced at €3.000, is the Backroad GRX820 with Shimano 1×12 shifting, which weighs 9,6 kg.







The Rose Backroad AL enters the race with a sporty dual-spec lineup: the GRX610 1×12 (€2.500, 10,5 kg) and the Apex 1×12 (€2.400, 10,4 kg). A few hundred euros cheaper is the GRX400 with 2×12 gears (€2.000, 10,6 kg). There's also an interesting model for sporty everyday use, the Rose Backroad AL EQ (€2.900, 11,8 kg) with a DT Swiss wheelset including a hub dynamo, a bright B&M headlight, and full accessories including aluminum fenders.







Compared to previous Backroads, the 2026 models have only increased in price slightly – with the exception of the EQ model, which previously cost €2.499. The older versions are being sold at reduced prices, but it's worth waiting for the 2026 Backroad: Details like the storage compartment and the UDH derailleur hanger make the new version future-proof and versatile – not to mention the larger tire clearance and the power bank option.

