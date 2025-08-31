Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard has won the ninth stage of the Vuelta a España. Before the first rest day, he has almost clinched the overall victory, even though Torstein Træen remains in the red jersey.

Vingegaard wins ahead of Pidcock and Almeida

Anyone who didn't expect any significant time gaps among the favorites today would be mistaken. On the 195,5-kilometer section from Alfaro to Estación de Esquí de Valdezcaray, jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) all his opponents. He took the second and third place finishers in the stage, thomas pidcock (Q36.5) and Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) 24 seconds. Felix Gall (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) from Austria lost 62 seconds, Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) even 1:46 minutes. Torstein Træen (Bahrain – Victorious) also lost 1:46 minutes as overall leader and can thus defend his red jersey for the time being. The five escapees, including the German Michael Hessman (Movistar), should not have a chance of winning the day today.





