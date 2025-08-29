Cycling: Juan Ayuso won the seventh stage of the Vuelta a España. The Spaniard won comfortably as a breakaway rider. Norwegian Torstein Træen retains the red jersey.

Ayuso takes the day's victory

Yesterday he lost valuable time in the fight for the overall victory, but today he has come back. Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) was the strongest breakaway rider and won the seventh stage comfortably. After 188 kilometers from Andorra la Vella to Cerler (Huesca La Magia), the Spaniard had a lead of over a minute over Marco Frigo (Israel – Premier Tech). The breakaway group of the day, which eventually numbered 13, formed on the climb up the Port del Cantó. However, the battle for the red jersey did not flare up on the final climb, so Torstein Træen (Bahrain – Victorious) remains the overall leader without losing any time.







Tomorrow: Mass sprint

A classic bunch sprint is expected in Zaragoza tomorrow, before the climbers return on Sunday. While there are hardly any obstacles to overcome on the way to the Estación de Esquí de Valdezcaray ski resort, the final climb is 13,3 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 5,3 percent. Large gaps are not expected among the top favorites. The 80th edition of the Vuelta a España will take place on Monday, marking the first rest day.

Orgullo. Corazon. Y muchas patas ❤️‍ Juan Ayuso corona in solitario el Port del Cantó.#LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/vZp5q6OFGV



- Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) August 29, 2025